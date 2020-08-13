Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts ties MLB record for most 3-home run games

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2020
8:33 PM
UPDATED8:49 PM
Mookie Betts didn’t get a chance to swing in his first at-bat Thursday night, getting hit by a pitch in his return to the leadoff spot.

His next three times up, the Dodgers right fielder made sure not to miss.

Betts tied an MLB record by collecting his sixth career three-home-run game, matching a mark set by Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize in just his seventh MLB season.

Betts went deep in the second, fourth and fifth innings of the Dodgers’ series finale against the San Diego Padres, fueling the team’s offensive outburst with power to all fields. He singled during his fifth plate appearance in the seventh inning.

His first big fly came against Padres starter Chris Paddack, an outside fastball he drove the other way to right-center field. In the fourth, he jumped on a high fastball from Luis Perdomo for a two-run blast that cleared the fence in left-center. And when an overturned double-play extended the Dodgers’ threat in the fifth, Betts clobbered another two-run shot into a collection of cardboard cutout fans in the first few rows of left-field bleachers.

It was Betts’ first multi-home-run game as a Dodger, and his first three-homer outing since July 26 of last season, when he tripled up the New York Yankees at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Betts, who was hitting at the top of the order for the first time since Aug. 2, now leads all Dodgers hitters with seven home runs on the season. His 15 RBIs match Justin Turner for a team-high.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

