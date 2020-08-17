Dodgers lineup vs. Mariners: Corey Seager to face his brother, Kyle, for the first time
Corey Seager is in the Dodgers’ lineup Monday against the Seattle Mariners, meaning he and his older brother Kyle will oppose each other for the first time in their careers.
Seager will play shortstop and bat second. He’ll hit behind Mookie Betts, who leads off against Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn as the Dodgers’ designated hitter.
Joc Pederson will play right field instead, with AJ Pollock getting the start in left field. Matt Beaty will start his fifth game at first base. Austin Barnes is back in the lineup after prospect Keibert Ruiz homered in his major league debut Sunday against the Angels.
Ross Stripling is slated to make his fifth start of the season. The right-hander has a 3.97 earned-run average across 22 2/3 innings.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts DH
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Cody Bellinger CF
AJ Pollock LF
Max Muncy 2B
Joc Pederson RF
Matt Beaty 1B
Austin Barnes C
Ross Stripling RHP
