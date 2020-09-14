Dodgers’ late miscues allow Padres take game and cut NL West lead

The closest thing to a playoff atmosphere in an empty stadium in September unfolded at Petco Park on Monday night. As a layer of haze hovered over the vacant ballpark, the two best teams in the National League, separated by 2.5 games in the standings, began a marquee three-game series with a pitcher’s duel, and a heated exchange of words.

In the end, the Dodgers, even after a dominant start from their ace, were outclassed in a 7-2 loss to the sizzling San Diego Padres.

The difference was the seventh inning. The Dodgers (33-15) fell apart and the Padres capitalized on their miscues to break open a tie game with five runs. With the win, the Padres cut the Dodgers’ lead in the National League West and for the No. 1 seed in the NL to 1.5 games. They have won 21 of 26 games and eight straight. The Dodgers have dropped five of their last eight.

The Dodgers’ trouble in the seventh inning started when Wil Myers lined a leadoff single against Clayton Kershaw. Two batters later, Kershaw, who had been cruising, allowed a single to Jurickson Profar to put two runners on base with one out. The sequence prompted manager Dave Roberts to pull Kershaw – not before a conversation on the mound – and insert Pedro Báez.

Kershaw threw 99 pitches, 73 for strikes. He compiled zero walks, nine strikeouts, and 21 swing-and-misses. Eighteen of the whiffs were on sliders. His fastball averaged a promising 92 mp. But Roberts chose Báez to escape the jam.

Jorge Oña greeted Báez with a flare double down the left-field line to give San Diego the lead. Next, Greg Garcia hit a groundball to Max Muncy at first base. Across the diamond, Profar sprinted hmoe and stopped halfway when he saw Muncy look his way. When Muncy walked towards first base, Profar dashed home. Muncy, a few feet from a sure out at first base, fired home. Profar slid in headfirst safely.

Trent Grisham followed with another groundball to Muncy, who threw to second base to start an inning-ending double play. Instead, the ball bounced off shortstop Chris Taylor’s glove and into left field, allowing Oña scored. The Padres (32-17) tacked on two more runs against Blake Treinen and didn’t look back.

Winning the division might not have much – if any -- impact on the two teams’ playoff prospects. Barring a collosal collapse, whichever club finishes second in the division would earn the No. 4 seed in the National League – the best placement available for a team that doesn’t win one of the NL’s three divisions – and still play at home in the first round if Major League Baseball follows through with its postseason plan.

As a result, both teams will likely face a team that finished the regular season with a record around .500 in the first round; the difference between the fifth-place Miami Marlins and the eighth-place San Francisco Giants entering Monday was 1.5 games. And whether one club is a better matchup or not matters less than ever in a three-game series.

Regardless of where they finish, the teams would meet in the second round, likely at a neutral site in Texas, if they advance that far.

But winning the division stills means something. It’s a goal every team strives to meet. For the Dodgers, it means exerting their dominance another year. For San Diego, it means finally beating the bully on the block. The Padres, who have already clinched their first winning record since 2010, haven’t won the division since 2006. That was two uniform redesigns ago.

“It’s a big series,” Roberts said before the game.

It seemed bigger for the Padres than for the Dodgers on Monday. The difference in intensity was apparent in the sixth inning when Grisham delivered the breakthrough against Kershaw – a leadoff solo home run to right field.

Grisham admired his work. He stared into the Padres dugout before taking a step, flipped his bat, and looked back at the mound as he jogged to first base. At the end of his trot, the Dodgers dugout expressed its displeasure with his bravado. Grisham barked back and jumped on home plate with two feet.

SHORT HOPS

Justin Turner completed his usual pregame routine before Monday’s game, including taking batting practice on the field, and is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday. Roberts said Turner would return as the team’s designated hitter if he’s activated. Turner hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring Aug. 28. …Roberts reiterated that he’s confident Dustin May will start in Wednesday’s series finale. May’s season briefly appeared in jeopardy when he took a comebacker off his left foot last Thursday, but tests revealed no structural damage.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1. Dinelson Lamet isn’t considered the Padres’ ace – that title belongs to Mike Clevinger – but he’s pitched like one this season. He continued his breakout campaign Monday, holding the Dodgers to onoe run on three hihts with 11 strikeouts.

2. Joc Pederson batted third Monday and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts to continue his deep slump. The outfielder is bating .178 with a .656 OPS this season.

3. Cody Bellinger was caught stealing to end the second inning when he seemingly forgot the number of outs. Believing Edwin Ríos had struck out to end the inning, Bellinger slowed down as he approached second base and was tagged out standing up.

