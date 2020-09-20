Dodgers must wait on clinching NL West title after loss to Rockies

The Dodgers will have to wait until at least Tuesday to clinch their eighth straight National League West title.

Needing a win and a loss by the San Diego Padres on Sunday to extend their reign in the division, the Dodgers fell to the Colorado Rockies, 6-3, at Coors Field, stopping a win short of a four-game series sweep and snapping a five-game winning streak in their final road game of the 2020 season.

They’ll finish the abbreviated campaign 22-8 away from Dodger Stadium. The Rockies recorded their 12th win 38 games to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Dodgers’ offense — without Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor in the starting lineup — was tamed after scoring 30 runs in the series’ first three games. Antonio Senzatela held them to one run on three hits across 6 1/3 innings.

On the other side, Tony Gonsolin was dominant early, further solidifying his case for a spot in the postseason rotation, before encountering some trouble.

The right-hander struck out the first six batters he faced and had seven strikeouts through three frames. But the Rockies broke through in the fourth. Raimel Tapia stroked a leadoff single to become Colorado’s first baserunner. Kevin Pillar followed with another single to apply instant pressure in a scoreless game. Two batters later, Josh Fuentes cashed in with a two-run single.

Gonsolin’s day ended after five innings. He surrendered two runs on three hits, recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts, walked one, and threw 82 pitches. He has a 1.77 ERA in 40 2/3 innings this season.

The Rockies tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning upon Gonsolin’s exit with five singles off Blake Treinen and Victor Gonzalez. They scored their final run in the ninth inning against Alex Wood.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, scored their first run in the seventh inning on Edwin Ríos’ two-out single, which ensured they weren’t shut out for the first time this season.

They had chances to muster another late-game rally in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Cody Bellinger stepped in with the bases loaded. But Rockies closer Daniel Bard, inserted to record the four-out save, struck him out with a 98-mph fastball to squash the threat.

AJ Pollock hit a two-run single in the ninth before Corey Seager to bring Taylor, who entered the game as pinch-runner the previous inning, to the plate as the tying run. He grounded out to end the game.

Short hops

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Walker Buehler will start Thursday against the Oakland Athletics after emerging from his simulated game Saturday without a worsened blister problem. Roberts said the right-hander threw 75 of his 90 pitches with the blister on his right and uncovered. Buehler was placed on the injured list Sept. 10. …Roberts said Joc Pederson took seven at-bats against Buehler on Saturday and will return to the team Tuesday against Oakland. Pederson was placed on the family medical emergency list Wednesday.

Castillo reported from Los Angeles.