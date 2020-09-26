Angels vs. Dodgers interrupted by power outage at Dodger Stadium

Hansel Robles didn’t have a shut-down inning for the Angels on Saturday night, but he still managed to turn out the Dodgers’ lights.

Dodger Stadium briefly went pitch-black after Kiké Hernández flied out to end the sixth inning. The power flickered back on after a few moments, with the ribbon LED boards and lights on the concourse casting an eerie glow onto the darkened field.

While the umpiring crew and team officials gathered to discuss the situation, a group of Dodgers remained on the field. Hernández reclined on the infield dirt, his back resting over the third base bag. He screamed in frustration. A teammate near him called out “Bang it?” imploring umpires to suspend the game.

The Dodgers had just taken a 5-4 lead on Joc Pederson’s two-run homer.

The Angels experienced a similar situation last season in St. Petersburg, Fla. A fire at a electrical substation near Tropicana Field caused a brief, complete loss of power and delayed the June 13, 2019, game 36 minutes.

On Saturday, Dodger Stadium’s field lights powered on after about 20 minutes. Play resumed five minutes later.