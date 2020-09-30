Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Brewers reliever Devin Williams and his ‘Airbender’ out for series against Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams pitches against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams was left off the roster for the first-round series against the Dodgers because of right-shoulder soreness.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2020
1:08 PM
Share

The playoff hopes of the Milwaukee Brewers were dealt a serious blow Wednesday when right-hander Devin Williams was left off the roster for the first-round series against the Dodgers because of right-shoulder soreness. The best-of-three series opens with Game 1 in Dodger Stadium tonight at 7 p.m.

Williams may have been baseball’s best reliever this season, going 4-1 with an 0.33 ERA in 22 games, striking out 53 and walking nine in 27 innings. His 17.67 strikeouts-per-nine innings rate in a 60-game season tied Aroldis Chapman (2014 Reds) for the best single-season mark in baseball history.

The 26-year-old rookie, who features a 97-mph fastball and a screwball-like, 84-mph changeup called “the Airbender” that fades down and away from left-handed batters, allowed only one run all season, on a solo homer by Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran on July 27.

Dodgers

Dodgers carry fewer pitchers on the roster for the best-of-three wild card round

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning.

Dodgers

Dodgers carry fewer pitchers on the roster for the best-of-three wild card round

Dodgers pared back to 13 pitchers on the 28-man roster for the wild card round against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alex Wood and Dylan Floro were left off.

Advertisement

With ace Corbin Burnes (4-1, 2.11 ERA) sidelined by a left-oblique strain and left-hander Brett Anderson left off the playoff roster because of a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand, the eighth-seeded Brewers (29-31) were counting on Williams, left-hander Josh Hader and the rest of their relievers to cover the bulk of the innings against the top-seeded and heavily favored Dodgers (43-17).

But it will be much more difficult for the Brewers to upset the Dodgers without Williams, who held opponents to an .090 average and .339 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this season.

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement