Dodgers vs. Brewers lineups: Mookie Betts leads off; Edwin Ríos at DH

Unlike in recent years, the Dodgers will trot out lineups without many moving parts this postseason. Their lineup for Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers is an example.

The first six hitters, led off by Mookie Betts, are a group the team expects to start and bat in that order every game. The three final spots went to AJ Pollock, Edwin Ríos and Chris Taylor.

Ríos will be the first designated hitter in a National League playoff game in Dodgers history. Taylor will start at second base. Pollock will play left field.

Taylor is expected to get the majority of the starts at second base in the playoffs, but he could bounce around when necessary. Pollock will get all the starts against left-handed pitchers — left-hander Brent Suter will start Wednesday for Milwaukee. He may find himself in the lineup against righties, especially if the Dodgers don’t turn to Joc Pederson on those days.

Ríos is a left-handed hitter, but he had five hits, including three home runs, and two walks in 19 plate appearances against lefties this season.

On the other side, Christian Yelich, whose production plummeted during the regular season after two MVP-caliber seasons, will lead off for the Brewers against right-hander Walker Buehler.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock LF

Edwin Ríos DH

Chris Taylor 2B

Walker Buehler RHP

BREWERS LINEUP

Christian Yelich LFF

Ryan Braun RFF

Jedd Gyorko 1B

Daniel Vogelbach DH

Avisail Garcia CF

Orlando Arcia SS

Eric Sogard

Keston Hiura 2B

Omar Narváez C

Brent Suter LHP