Dodgers vs. Brewers lineups: Mookie Betts leads off; Edwin Ríos at DH
Unlike in recent years, the Dodgers will trot out lineups without many moving parts this postseason. Their lineup for Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers is an example.
The first six hitters, led off by Mookie Betts, are a group the team expects to start and bat in that order every game. The three final spots went to AJ Pollock, Edwin Ríos and Chris Taylor.
Ríos will be the first designated hitter in a National League playoff game in Dodgers history. Taylor will start at second base. Pollock will play left field.
Taylor is expected to get the majority of the starts at second base in the playoffs, but he could bounce around when necessary. Pollock will get all the starts against left-handed pitchers — left-hander Brent Suter will start Wednesday for Milwaukee. He may find himself in the lineup against righties, especially if the Dodgers don’t turn to Joc Pederson on those days.
Up to 11,500 tickets will be sold for National League Championship Series and World Series games played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Ríos is a left-handed hitter, but he had five hits, including three home runs, and two walks in 19 plate appearances against lefties this season.
On the other side, Christian Yelich, whose production plummeted during the regular season after two MVP-caliber seasons, will lead off for the Brewers against right-hander Walker Buehler.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith C
Cody Bellinger CF
AJ Pollock LF
Edwin Ríos DH
Chris Taylor 2B
Walker Buehler RHP
BREWERS LINEUP
Christian Yelich LFF
Ryan Braun RFF
Jedd Gyorko 1B
Daniel Vogelbach DH
Avisail Garcia CF
Orlando Arcia SS
Eric Sogard
Keston Hiura 2B
Omar Narváez C
Brent Suter LHP
Do you bleed blue?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.