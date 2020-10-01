Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Brewers lineups: Joc Pederson will not start in Game 2

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hits against the Houston Astros in July.
Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, shown here hitting against the Houston Astros in July, will not start in Game 2 against the Brewers on Thursday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
4:45 PM
Joc Pederson has been a playoff mainstay for the Dodgers since his first major league season in 2015. He’s been the architect of huge October moments. But in likely his last postseason with the club, his role will be diminished.

The reality became apparent with the Dodgers’ lineup for Game 2 of their wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Woodruff, a hard-throwing right-hander, will start for the Brewers. In the past, Pederson would’ve been a no-brainer addition to the lineup. This year, he isn’t included.

Instead, AJ Pollock, a right-handed hitter, will start in left field and Will Smith, another right-handed hitter, will start as the designated hitter. Pederson will start on the bench.

“I think I want to get Joc going, get the right spots, but, personally, I just feel that with Woodruff having an elite fastball at the top of the zone, I just haven’t seen Joc get to it and handle it this year,” Roberts said.

Pederson, 28, had his worst statistical season as a major leaguer after the Dodgers nearly traded him to the Angels during the offseason. He batted .190 with seven home runs and a .681 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 138 plate appearances. Late in the season, he left the team on paternity leave and again when he was placed on the family medical emergency list. Roberts said he doesn’t know if Pederson will be available after the wild-card round because of the family situation.

The Dodgers added a third catcher — Keibert Ruiz — to the wild-card roster so they could have a safety net for when Smith, one of their best hitters, starts at DH.

Clayton Kershaw player card.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
DODGERS LINEUP

1. Mookie Betts RF

2. Corey Seager SS

3. Justin Turner 3B

4. Max Muncy 1B

5. Will Smith DH

6. Cody Bellinger CF

7. Chris Taylor 2B

8. AJ Pollock LF

9. Austin Barnes C

Clayton Kershaw LHP

BREWERS LINEUP

1. Avisail Garcia CF

2. Christian Yelich LF

3. Jedd Gyorko 1B

4. Ryon Healy DH

5. Orlando Arcia SS

6. Keston Hiura 2B

7. Tyrone Taylor RF

8. Luis Urías 3B

9. Jacob Nottingham C

Brandon Woodruff RHP

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

