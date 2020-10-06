Dodgers’ NLDS roster: Gavin Lux and Dylan Floro replace Edwin Rios and Keibert Ruiz

The Dodgers added second baseman Gavin Lux and reliever Dylan Floro to their best-of-five National League Division Series roster Tuesday and dropped infielder Edwin Ríos and rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz from the roster they used to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-three wild-card series.

On the other side, the San Diego Padres included Mike Clevinger, but not Dinelson Lamet, on their roster. The two right-handers — San Diego’s best starting pitchers — missed the wild card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Clevinger was dealing with an elbow injury. Lamet had a biceps problem.

Lamet was deemed not ready to return, but Clevinger will start Game 1 opposite the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler.

Ríos’ exclusion comes after the slugger started Game 1 against the Brewers as the club’s designated hitter. Ríos, 26, clubbed eight home runs and six doubles in 83 plate appearances during the regular season. He started the majority of games at third base for nearly a month when Justin Turner was dealing with a hamstring strain.

Without Ruiz, the Dodgers will have to take a risk if they start Will Smith at designated hitter when Austin Barnes starts at catcher for Clayton Kershaw. Having a third catcher would’ve given the team a safety net if Barnes was injured in a game or if manager Dave Roberts wanted to pinch-hit for him. Now, the chances of Smith being a DH in Game 2 with Kershaw on the mound seemingly drop. He’ll likely start at catcher or come off the bench.

Although the third catcher was ditched, Los Angeles kept Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist, on the roster. Gore didn’t appear in a game against Milwaukee.

Lux, the organization’s top prospect, is on the roster after a disappointing regular season. The 22-year-old joined the team in late August and batted .175 with a .596 OPS in 19 games. The club had planned to start him against right-handed pitchers, but his production prompted Roberts to reduce his role. Chris Taylor is now essentially the everyday second baseman.

Floro was surprisingly left off the wild-card series roster. Roberts described it as a difficult decision and indicated Floro would join the roster in the NLDS if the Dodgers advanced. Floro, 29, had a 2.59 ERA in 24 1/3 innings this season.

Floro’s addition gives the Dodgers 14 pitchers and 14 position players — one more pitcher than against the Brewers. More pitching options will presumably be needed in a five-game series without scheduled off-days.

DODGERS NLDS ROSTER

PITCHERS (14)

RHP Pedro Báez

RHP Walker Buehler

RHP Dylan Floro

RHP Tony Gonsolin

RHP Brusdar Graterol

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Dustin May

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Victor González

LHP Clayton Kershaw

LHP Adam Kolarek

LHP Julio Urías

POSITION PLAYERS (14)

C Austin Barnes

C Will Smith

IF Matt Beaty

IF Max Muncy

2B Gavin Lux

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

IF/OF Kiké Hernández

IF/OF Chris Taylor

OF Cody Bellinger

OF Mookie Betts

OF Terrance Gore

OF Joc Pederson

OF AJ Pollock

