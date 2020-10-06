Dodgers’ NLDS roster: Gavin Lux and Dylan Floro replace Edwin Rios and Keibert Ruiz
The Dodgers added second baseman Gavin Lux and reliever Dylan Floro to their best-of-five National League Division Series roster Tuesday and dropped infielder Edwin Ríos and rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz from the roster they used to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-three wild-card series.
On the other side, the San Diego Padres included Mike Clevinger, but not Dinelson Lamet, on their roster. The two right-handers — San Diego’s best starting pitchers — missed the wild card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Clevinger was dealing with an elbow injury. Lamet had a biceps problem.
Lamet was deemed not ready to return, but Clevinger will start Game 1 opposite the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler.
Ríos’ exclusion comes after the slugger started Game 1 against the Brewers as the club’s designated hitter. Ríos, 26, clubbed eight home runs and six doubles in 83 plate appearances during the regular season. He started the majority of games at third base for nearly a month when Justin Turner was dealing with a hamstring strain.
Without Ruiz, the Dodgers will have to take a risk if they start Will Smith at designated hitter when Austin Barnes starts at catcher for Clayton Kershaw. Having a third catcher would’ve given the team a safety net if Barnes was injured in a game or if manager Dave Roberts wanted to pinch-hit for him. Now, the chances of Smith being a DH in Game 2 with Kershaw on the mound seemingly drop. He’ll likely start at catcher or come off the bench.
Although the third catcher was ditched, Los Angeles kept Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist, on the roster. Gore didn’t appear in a game against Milwaukee.
Lux, the organization’s top prospect, is on the roster after a disappointing regular season. The 22-year-old joined the team in late August and batted .175 with a .596 OPS in 19 games. The club had planned to start him against right-handed pitchers, but his production prompted Roberts to reduce his role. Chris Taylor is now essentially the everyday second baseman.
Floro was surprisingly left off the wild-card series roster. Roberts described it as a difficult decision and indicated Floro would join the roster in the NLDS if the Dodgers advanced. Floro, 29, had a 2.59 ERA in 24 1/3 innings this season.
Floro’s addition gives the Dodgers 14 pitchers and 14 position players — one more pitcher than against the Brewers. More pitching options will presumably be needed in a five-game series without scheduled off-days.
DODGERS NLDS ROSTER
PITCHERS (14)
RHP Pedro Báez
RHP Walker Buehler
RHP Dylan Floro
RHP Tony Gonsolin
RHP Brusdar Graterol
RHP Kenley Jansen
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Dustin May
RHP Blake Treinen
LHP Victor González
LHP Clayton Kershaw
LHP Adam Kolarek
LHP Julio Urías
POSITION PLAYERS (14)
C Austin Barnes
C Will Smith
IF Matt Beaty
IF Max Muncy
2B Gavin Lux
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
IF/OF Kiké Hernández
IF/OF Chris Taylor
OF Cody Bellinger
OF Mookie Betts
OF Terrance Gore
OF Joc Pederson
OF AJ Pollock
Do you bleed blue?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.