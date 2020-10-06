Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Globe Life Field will sound like Dodger Stadium during Dodgers NLDS home games

A stadium worker takes in a game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, earlier this season.
(Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Oct. 6, 2020
2:25 PM
The surroundings might be unfamiliar. The sights and sounds, however, will be reminiscent of home.

The Dodgers won’t again play at Dodger Stadium this October with the remainder of their playoff games set to be held at a neutral-site bubble in Arlington, Texas. But the club is using in-game stadium production at Globe Life Field to re-create a small slice of their typical home game experience.

“We’re working with the crew in Arlington to make Globe Life Field feel a little bit like Dodger Stadium,” said Greg Taylor, the executive producer of Dodgers production. “We’re trying as much as we can to have content run in their ballpark.”

When the Dodgers take the field in Tuesday night’s National League Division Series opener against the San Diego Padres, their usual batting practice music will course through the stadium. Their pre-game hype video will play on the scoreboard. Their walk-up songs will be synched up for each at-bat.

Even the national anthem will have a recognizable ring: It will be a prerecorded track performed by Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle.

Normally, the postseason is when Taylor and his in-game entertainment team get to pull out all the stops at Chavez Ravine. This year, however, they’re simply trying to cover the basics from almost 1,500 miles away.

Taylor’s team is in Los Angeles, running operations for the American League Division Series being held at Dodger Stadium. But as they coordinate those teams’ preferences — the Oakland A’s, for example, sent over a Matt Chapman-curated Spotify playlist for their batting practice — Taylor is also working with the Globe Life Field crew to integrate some of the trademark features of a Dodgers home game.

“The document I sent out to Texas, an index of all the content, it was four pages long,” Taylor said. “Everything from having two versions of animated headshots. What highlight videos we use per player. All the different music.”

Ruehle’s in-game riffs will be a central feature. After every Walker Buehler strikeout, the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” theme music will play in the stadium. When other Dodgers pitchers record a strikeout, a prerecorded rendition of Ruehle playing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony will ring from above.

“Hopefully we hear it a lot,” said Taylor, whose production team will be on a live video call during the game with producers at Globe Life Field.

Taylor wants to keep adding to the remote presentation as the postseason goes on. And if the team advances to the NLCS, when spectators will be allowed to attend games again, he plans to send over “Dodgers Legends” videos to “share some of the history of the team with a bunch of Texas fans that are just checking out the games.”

“We’ll keep on trying to send more content for them to be able to use,” Taylor added. “Hopefully we’re talking to Texas for several more weeks.”

The Dodgers are the designated home team in the NLDS Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary); the Padres are home team in Games 3 and 4 (if necessary). The Dodgers hold the home-field advantage all the way through the World Series.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

