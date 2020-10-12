Dodgers’ NLCS roster: Alex Wood and Edwin Rios in; Gavin Lux and Terrance Gore out

The Dodgers’ roster for the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves includes an additional pitcher from the previous round and corner infielder Edwin Ríos, the club announced Monday morning.

Left-hander Alex Wood and Ríos were added to the roster. Second baseman Gavin Lux and Terrance Gore, an outfielder and pinch-running specialist, were removed.

Ríos is back on the active roster after missing the National League Division Series with a groin injury. Ríos started the Dodgers’ first wild card playoff game as the designated hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers. He suffered the groin injury fielding a groundball during a workout before the NLDS. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn’t envision Ríos being more than a pinch-hit option at least to start the NLCS.

Advertisement

Wood gives the Dodgers a 15th pitcher for the 28-man roster, two more than they had in the best-of-three wild card series and one more than the best-of-five NLDS. The Dodgers decided to have the extra arm for an NLCS without any scheduled off-days — the clubs could end up playing seven games in seven days.

The 29-year-old Wood began the season as a starter but went to the injured list after one start. He returned five weeks later as a reliever. He finished the season with a 6.39 ERA in nine outings.

Gore was on the Dodgers’ roster in the first two rounds, but didn’t appear in a game. He was available strictly to pinch-run late in games. A situation for his role never arose.

Advertisement

Lux replaced Ríos on NLDS roster. He got one pinch-hit at-bat in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ Game 3 blowout win over the San Diego Padres and struck out.

Here’s the Dodgers 28-man NLCS:

PITCHERS (15)

RHP Walker Buehler

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Tony Gonsolin

LHP Julio Urías

RHP Dustin May

RHP Pedro Báez

RHP Dylan Floro

LHP Victor González

RHP Brusdar Graterol

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Adam Kolarek

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Alex Wood

Advertisement

POSITION PLAYERS (13)

C Austin Barnes

C Will Smith

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

IF Matt Beaty

IF Max Muncy

IF Edwin Ríos

IF/OF Kiké Hernández

IF/OF Chris Taylor

OF Cody Bellinger

OF Mookie Betts

OF Joc Pederson

OF AJ Pollock