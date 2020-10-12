Dodgers’ NLCS roster: Alex Wood and Edwin Rios in; Gavin Lux and Terrance Gore out
The Dodgers’ roster for the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves includes an additional pitcher from the previous round and corner infielder Edwin Ríos, the club announced Monday morning.
Left-hander Alex Wood and Ríos were added to the roster. Second baseman Gavin Lux and Terrance Gore, an outfielder and pinch-running specialist, were removed.
Ríos is back on the active roster after missing the National League Division Series with a groin injury. Ríos started the Dodgers’ first wild card playoff game as the designated hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers. He suffered the groin injury fielding a groundball during a workout before the NLDS. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn’t envision Ríos being more than a pinch-hit option at least to start the NLCS.
Max Fried, the Atlanta Braves’ Game 1 starter in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers, started his career in the Encino Little League.
Wood gives the Dodgers a 15th pitcher for the 28-man roster, two more than they had in the best-of-three wild card series and one more than the best-of-five NLDS. The Dodgers decided to have the extra arm for an NLCS without any scheduled off-days — the clubs could end up playing seven games in seven days.
The 29-year-old Wood began the season as a starter but went to the injured list after one start. He returned five weeks later as a reliever. He finished the season with a 6.39 ERA in nine outings.
Gore was on the Dodgers’ roster in the first two rounds, but didn’t appear in a game. He was available strictly to pinch-run late in games. A situation for his role never arose.
Atlanta Braves catcher and cleanup hitter Travis d’Arnaud had a career year at the plate in 2020. The five days he spent with the Dodgers in May 2019 played a role.
Lux replaced Ríos on NLDS roster. He got one pinch-hit at-bat in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ Game 3 blowout win over the San Diego Padres and struck out.
Here’s the Dodgers 28-man NLCS:
PITCHERS (15)
RHP Walker Buehler
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Tony Gonsolin
LHP Julio Urías
RHP Dustin May
RHP Pedro Báez
RHP Dylan Floro
LHP Victor González
RHP Brusdar Graterol
RHP Kenley Jansen
RHP Joe Kelly
LHP Adam Kolarek
LHP Jake McGee
RHP Blake Treinen
LHP Alex Wood
POSITION PLAYERS (13)
C Austin Barnes
C Will Smith
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
IF Matt Beaty
IF Max Muncy
IF Edwin Ríos
IF/OF Kiké Hernández
IF/OF Chris Taylor
OF Cody Bellinger
OF Mookie Betts
OF Joc Pederson
OF AJ Pollock
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.