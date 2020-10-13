Spirited rally not enough for Dodgers in NLCS Game 2 loss to Braves

After 16 innings, after a loss and the threat of an 0-2 hole, the Dodgers offense finally woke up in the seventh inning Tuesday of their 8-7 loss in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers had recorded just two hits in the first six innings, trailing 7-0, before Corey Seager cracked a three-run home run the other way, into the Braves’ bullpen beyond the wall in left-center field, in the seventh inning. Seager added an RBI double in the ninth to make it 8-4. Two batters later in the ninth, Max Muncy smashed a two-run home run. Then Will Smith reached on an error, and Cody Bellinger lined an RBI triple to cut the deficit to one run.

It was up to AJ Pollock, with the tying run 90 feet away, to keep the game going. But he grounded out to end the rally in front of a limited crowd of 10,624 people.

As a result, the Dodgers lost consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 5 and 6. They’re the only team in the majors to not drop three straight games in 2020. That distinction will be put to the test in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Tony Gonsolin, starting in place of the scratched Clayton Kershaw, was perfect through three innings before he stumbled. He was charged with five runs on three hits across 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Gonsolin departed during the Braves’ four-run, 33-minute fifth inning. Pedro Báez replaced him and methodically doused the fire with gasoline.

On the other side, the Dodgers made Ian Anderson, the Braves’ 22-year-old rookie starter, work but couldn’t take advantage. Anderson issued five walks and threw 85 pitches in four innings. He still held Los Angeles without a run to extend his scoreless-innings streak to 15 2/3 to begin the postseason.

Five Braves relievers combined to log the final five innings.

The day began with the Dodgers announcing Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled start because of back spasms.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw first experienced the problem while throwing a bullpen session Saturday. He said the spasms were unrelated to the injury that forced Kershaw to land on the injured list on opening day, hours before the Dodgers played their first game of 2020.

That day, the Dodgers gave the ball to rookie Dustin May. On Tuesday, they turned to another rookie.

It was Gonsolin’s first career playoff start and his first appearance of the 2020 postseason. He had last pitched in a game against the Angels on Sept. 26 when he gave up four runs over six innings. It was his worst outing of his breakout season, but he still finished with a 2.31 ERA in 46 2/3 innings across nine outings.

Roberts said Gonsolin threw four innings in a simulated game last week in addition to occasional bullpen sessions. But Tuesday was his first real action in 17 days. He was amped.

His first pitch, a 95-mph fastball, ran up and in on Ronald Acuña Jr, the Braves’ star outfielder. Acuña managed to avoid getting plunked, but the ball ricocheted off his bat for a foul, hurting his thumb in the process. He stayed in the game after a visit from a trainer. Then he struck out on three pitches and Gonsolin was off.

The right-hander needed 28 pitches to complete three perfect innings. He was untouchable. But he cracked his second time through Atlanta’s lineup.

First, Acuña worked a walk to become the Braves’ first baserunner. Freddie Freeman swatted a hanging 3-2 split-changeup over the right-field wall for his second home run in two nights. The Braves went ahead 2-0.

Gonsolin didn’t get back on track. He surrendered an RBI double to Cristian Pache, a 21-year-old rookie, and walked Acuña again to end his outing. He threw 28 pitches to the first nine batters he faced and 60 to the final 10.

Freeman, a left-handed hitter, was up next, followed by two right-handed batters. The Dodgers had left-hander Adam Kolarek and right-hander Báez warming up. In the past, before the three-batter rule was implemented, Kolarek likely would’ve been the choice to face just Freeman, the best left-handed hitter in the majors in 2020.

But with one out, Kolarek would’ve needed to induce a double play to end the inning and avoid facing the next hitter — the dangerous right-handed-hitting Marcell Ozuna. So Roberts chose Báez, who held left-handed hitters to a .100 batting average (three for 30) during the regular season. But none of those hitters were Freeman, the presumptive NL MVP favorite.

Freeman hit a run-scoring single to left, beating the Dodgers’ shift, to pad Atlanta’s lead. Báez then walked Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud. Ozzie Albies followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0 and chase Báez.

The Dodgers’ second four-run bullpen collapse in 24 hours proved to be too much to make up. The offense woke up too late and they’re two losses away from another lost season.

