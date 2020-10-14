Photos: Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS

After dropping the first two games of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers put up a barrage of hits and runs in the first inning of Game 3 to jump out to a mammoth lead.
The Dodgers scored an MLB postseason record 11 runs in the first inning before jumping out to a 15-0 lead by the third inning. The game is still in progress.
Here are some of the best images from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier, who has been following the Dodgers on their 2020 postseason journey.