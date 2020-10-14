Photos: Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS

After dropping the first two games of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers put up a barrage of hits and runs in the first inning of Game 3 to jump out to a mammoth lead.

The Dodgers scored an MLB postseason record 11 runs in the first inning before jumping out to a 15-0 lead by the third inning. The game is still in progress.

Here are some of the best images from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier, who has been following the Dodgers on their 2020 postseason journey.

Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson hits a three-run home run in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger leaps to catch a long fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at the wall during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger, left, celebrates with left fielder Joc Pederson after making a leaping catch at the wall during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager hits a run-scoring single during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger circles the bases after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Grant Dayton during the second inning of Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

