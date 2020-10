The Dodgers’ World Series title aspirations could very well be on the line this afternoon when the team takes the field against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers trail the best-of-seven series, 2-0, following Tuesday’s 8-7 loss to the Braves, but their ninth-inning rally has given them more optimism heading into Wednesday’s critical showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.