Dodgers vs. Braves lineups: Dustin May to start NLCS Game 7

Dustin May will start Game 7 of the National League Championship Series for the Dodgers on Sunday, the club revealed four hours before first pitch.

It won’t be a conventional start for May. The right-hander started Game 5 on Friday and lasted just two innings throwing 50 pitches. That outing, however, was enough to limit his potential workload two days later.

Instead, will be an opener for the second time in this postseason. May also opened Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. He walked one and had a strikeout in one scoreless inning.

“Just allowing Dustin some clarity on when he’s pitching was important,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how long he can go, but given he pitched a few days ago, not that long. I expect him to pitch well, and we’ll make a decision accordingly.”

May allowed two runs, one earned, in Game 5. He tallied three strikeouts and two walks. The rookie hasn’t logged more than two innings in a game since recording four scoreless frames against the Angels on Sept. 27. He’s surrendered two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings over four postseason outings.

Roberts said he expects Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin to pitch Sunday. Urías threw 101 pitches in Game 3. Gonsolin would pitch on regular rest after pitching 4 1/3 innings in Game 2.

Clayton Kershaw will also be available, according to Roberts. Kershaw threw 87 pitches in five innings in Game 4 on Thursday.

Chris Taylor will return to the Dodgers’ starting lineup after sitting out Game 6 with a sprained right ankle. Taylor suffered the injury when he slipped making a throw in left field in the eighth inning of Game 5 on Friday. He’ll play second base and bat ninth against Braves right-hander Ian Anderson.

The Dodgers will encounter Anderson, another rookie, for the second time in the series. Anderson tossed four scoreless innings in Game 4, but the Dodgers made him throw 85 pitches. They eventually lost 8-7.

Anderson didn’t make his major league debut until Aug. 26 but he’s been dominant in his short time, posting a 1.31 ERA in nine starts between the regular season and playoffs. He has yet to allow a run in 15 2/3 innings across three postseason starts.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock DH

Joc Pederson DH

Chris Taylor 2B

Dustin May RHP

BRAVES LINEUP

Ronald Acuña Jr. RF

Freddie Freeeman 1B

Marcell Ozuna DH

Travis d’Arnaud C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Dansby Swanson SS

Austin Riley 3B

Nick Markakis LF

Cristian Pache CF

Ian Anderson RHP