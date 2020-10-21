Walk this way: Dodgers’ road to World Series title is littered with free passes

The phrase is drummed into a baseball player’s head once he’s old enough to don a batting helmet and face a live pitcher: “A walk’s as good as a hit!”

Unless, of course, that hit is a home run. The Dodgers led all of baseball with 118 homers this season, their average of 1.97 long balls per game in a pandemic-shortened 60-game season the highest in major league history.

That power — AJ Pollock (16), Mookie Betts (16), Corey Seager (15), Cody Bellinger (12) and Max Muncy (12) reached double figures in homers — helped fuel the team’s major league-best 43-17 record and a third trip to the World Series in four years.

But patience is also a virtue, as the Dodgers continue to show in a postseason that has been marked as much by their plate discipline as their might.

Advertisement

The Dodgers drew seven walks in an 8-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Three players who walked came around to score.

In 13 postseason games, the Dodgers have drawn 65 walks, with 17 free passes resulting in runs. The Rays, by comparison, have drawn 48 walks in 15 games.

“We know they’re a very patient group,” Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino said after Game 1. “They have a lot of good hitters. Some [of the walks], I thought the timing was OK with how the game was going. But against a team like this, it’s tough to give that many free bases.”

Advertisement

The Dodgers will gladly take them. Their keen eyes and ability to take borderline pitches or spoil tough pitches by fouling them off drive up the opposing starter’s pitch count and create traffic on the bases, which causes more stress for the opponent.

It’s all part of a somewhat new offensive approach for the Dodgers, who in recent years were an all-or-nothing, homer-or-strikeout offense but now delight in “passing the baton” to the next man up and extending rallies.

They hit for 30 minutes in a game-breaking, four-run fifth inning Tuesday night. Fittingly, the rally started with Betts and Seager drawing walks off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.

Advertisement

Betts and Seager pulled off a double-steal, and though Justin Turner struck out, Muncy hit a grounder to first with Betts scoring because of his great secondary lead and jump off third. Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez followed with RBI singles.

“We just took good at-bats all night long, really,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Corey Seager had three walks tonight, and when you’re talking about getting the pitch count up with Glasnow, I thought those were great at-bats and were very pivotal. Just up and down the lineup, really good stuff.”

Walks have prefaced some of the bigger hits of the playoffs for the Dodgers. Taylor and Smith walked during a four-run sixth inning in a 5-1 National League Division Series Game 1 win over San Diego. Betts and Bellinger walked during a game-breaking five-run third in a 12-3 series-clinching win over the Padres.

Advertisement

Muncy laid off a full-count fastball that was just off the outside corner to put two on ahead of Smith’s two-out, three-run homer in the sixth inning of a 7-3 win over Atlanta in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.

Muncy walked again in the first inning of Game 6 against the Braves to extend a three-run rally that Bellinger capped with an RBI single. Those were the only runs the Dodgers scored in a 3-1 victory.

Turner sparked a two-out, two-run rally in NLCS Game 7 with a walk. Muncy doubled and Smith hit a score-tying two-run single to propel the Dodgers toward a 4-3 win that punched their ticket to the World Series.

Advertisement

Then came the seven walks Tuesday. If the Rays are to have any chance of challenging the heavily favored Dodgers in the best-of-seven series, they can’t afford to hand out so many freebies.

“They’re very talented, but we didn’t do ourselves any favors with the walks,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “I’d like to see us get back to our strengths, and that’s attacking and getting early strikes and being able to put guys away.”