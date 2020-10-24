Dodgers’ record-setting clutch scoring with two outs makes impact on postseason
The Dodgers, who had developed a reputation of not hitting well in the postseason in years past, have set a postseason record this year by scoring 57 runs with two out in an inning. Granted, there are more postseason games now than ever, but it is still an impressive feat. A look at all the two-out runs they have scored this postseason:
NLWC vs. Milwaukee
Game 1, Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
First inning
Bases-loaded walk by AJ Pollock
Game 2, Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Fifth inning
Austin Barnes singles, Chris Taylor scores
Mookie Betts doubles, Barnes and Pollock score
NLDS vs. San Diego
Game 1, Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Fifth inning
Justin Turner scores on an error
Sixth inning
Turner singles, Betts scores
Cody Bellinger singles, Turner scores
Wild pitch scores Max Muncy
Game 2, Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Third inning
Muncy singles, Corey Seager scores
Seventh inning
Muncy singles, Seager scores
Game 3, Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
Third inning
Pollock singles, Turner scores
Joc Pederson singles, Bellinger and Pollock score
Fourth inning
Will Smith singles, Betts scores
Ninth inning
Smith doubles, Betts and Turner score
Bellinger triples, Muncy and Smith score
NLCS vs. Atlanta
Game 2, Braves 8, Dodgers 7
Ninth inning
Muncy homers, Seager scores
Bellinger triples, Smith scores
Game 3, Dodgers 15, Braves 3
First inning
Smith doubles, Seager scores
Pederson homers, Smith and Bellinger score
Edwin Rios hits solo homer
Seager singles, Taylor scores
Muncy homers, Betts, Seager and Turner score
Third inning
Bellinger singles, Muncy scores
Game 5, Dodgers 7, Braves 3
Sixth inning
Smith homers, Turner and Muncy score
Seventh inning
Betts singles, Taylor scores
Seager homers, Betts scores
Game 7, Dodgers 4, Braves 3
Third inning
Smith singles, Turner and Muncy score
Seventh inning
Bellinger hits solo homer
World Series, Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1, Dodgers 8, Rays 3
Fifth inning
Smith singles, Seager scores
Taylor singles, Muncy scores
Kikè Hernandez singles, Smith scores
Game 2, Rays 6, Dodgers 4
Fifth inning
Taylor homers, Hernandez scores
Game 3, Dodgers 6, Rays 2
First inning
Turner hits a solo homer
Third inning
Muncy singles, Seager and Turner score
Fourth inning
Betts singles, Pederson scores
Sixth inning
Barnes hits a solo homer
Game 4, Rays 8, Dodgers 7
First inning
Turner hits a solo homer
Third inning
Seager hits a solo homer
Fifth inning
Muncy singles, Seager scores
Sixth inning
Hernandez doubles, Smith scores
Seventh inning
Pederson singles, Seager and Turner score
Eighth inning
Seager singles, Taylor scores
