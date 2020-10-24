Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers’ record-setting clutch scoring with two outs makes impact on postseason

The Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series.
The Dodgers’ Corey Seager hits a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning against the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Houston Mitchell Assistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 24, 2020
9:34 PM
The Dodgers, who had developed a reputation of not hitting well in the postseason in years past, have set a postseason record this year by scoring 57 runs with two out in an inning. Granted, there are more postseason games now than ever, but it is still an impressive feat. A look at all the two-out runs they have scored this postseason:

NLWC vs. Milwaukee
Game 1, Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

First inning
Bases-loaded walk by AJ Pollock

Game 2, Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Fifth inning
Austin Barnes singles, Chris Taylor scores
Mookie Betts doubles, Barnes and Pollock score

NLDS vs. San Diego

Game 1, Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Fifth inning
Justin Turner scores on an error

Sixth inning
Turner singles, Betts scores
Cody Bellinger singles, Turner scores
Wild pitch scores Max Muncy

Game 2, Dodgers 6, San Diego 5

Third inning
Muncy singles, Corey Seager scores

Seventh inning
Muncy singles, Seager scores

Game 3, Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Third inning
Pollock singles, Turner scores
Joc Pederson singles, Bellinger and Pollock score

Fourth inning
Will Smith singles, Betts scores

Ninth inning
Smith doubles, Betts and Turner score
Bellinger triples, Muncy and Smith score

NLCS vs. Atlanta

Game 2, Braves 8, Dodgers 7
Ninth inning
Muncy homers, Seager scores
Bellinger triples, Smith scores

Game 3, Dodgers 15, Braves 3
First inning
Smith doubles, Seager scores
Pederson homers, Smith and Bellinger score
Edwin Rios hits solo homer
Seager singles, Taylor scores
Muncy homers, Betts, Seager and Turner score

Third inning
Bellinger singles, Muncy scores

Game 5, Dodgers 7, Braves 3
Sixth inning
Smith homers, Turner and Muncy score

Seventh inning
Betts singles, Taylor scores
Seager homers, Betts scores

Game 7, Dodgers 4, Braves 3
Third inning
Smith singles, Turner and Muncy score

Seventh inning
Bellinger hits solo homer

World Series, Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1, Dodgers 8, Rays 3
Fifth inning
Smith singles, Seager scores
Taylor singles, Muncy scores
Kikè Hernandez singles, Smith scores

Game 2, Rays 6, Dodgers 4
Fifth inning
Taylor homers, Hernandez scores

Game 3, Dodgers 6, Rays 2
First inning
Turner hits a solo homer

Third inning
Muncy singles, Seager and Turner score

Fourth inning
Betts singles, Pederson scores

Sixth inning
Barnes hits a solo homer

Game 4, Rays 8, Dodgers 7
First inning
Turner hits a solo homer

Third inning
Seager hits a solo homer

Fifth inning
Muncy singles, Seager scores

Sixth inning
Hernandez doubles, Smith scores

Seventh inning
Pederson singles, Seager and Turner score

Eighth inning
Seager singles, Taylor scores

