Dodgers’ record-setting clutch scoring with two outs makes impact on postseason

Third inning Muncy singles, Seager and Turner score

World Series, Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Game 1, Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Fifth inning Smith singles, Seager scores Taylor singles, Muncy scores Kikè Hernandez singles, Smith scores

Game 7, Dodgers 4, Braves 3 Third inning Smith singles, Turner and Muncy score

Game 3, Dodgers 15, Braves 3 First inning Smith doubles, Seager scores Pederson homers, Smith and Bellinger score Edwin Rios hits solo homer Seager singles, Taylor scores Muncy homers, Betts, Seager and Turner score

Ninth inning Smith doubles, Betts and Turner score Bellinger triples, Muncy and Smith score

Third inning Pollock singles, Turner scores Joc Pederson singles, Bellinger and Pollock score

Game 1, Dodgers 5, San Diego 1 Fifth inning Justin Turner scores on an error

Fifth inning Austin Barnes singles, Chris Taylor scores Mookie Betts doubles, Barnes and Pollock score

First inning Bases-loaded walk by AJ Pollock

The Dodgers, who had developed a reputation of not hitting well in the postseason in years past, have set a postseason record this year by scoring 57 runs with two out in an inning. Granted, there are more postseason games now than ever, but it is still an impressive feat. A look at all the two-out runs they have scored this postseason:

The Dodgers’ Corey Seager hits a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning against the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.