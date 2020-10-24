Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Rays Game 4 lineups: Kiké Hernández, AJ Pollock to start

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández speaks with third baseman Edwin Rios before Game 3 of the World Series.
Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández, left, speaks with third baseman Edwin Rios before Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
By Jorge Castillo 
Oct. 24, 2020
1:24 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas — 

The Dodgers will roll with their usual lineup against left-handed pitchers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

Ryan Yarbrough, a left-hander, will start for the Rays. As a result, right-handed hitters Kiké Hernández and AJ Pollock have been inserted to maximize matchups. Pollock will be the designated hitter and bat seventh. Hernández will play second base and hit ninth. Chris Taylor will move to left field. Will Smith will be the catcher after spending Game 3 as the designated hitter.

Otherwise, the Dodgers’ lineup, which has remained consistent for the postseason, remains unchanged.

Yarbrough, 28, will make his second start and fourth appearance in these playoffs. He allowed two runs on three hits across five innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in his first start. He pitched in Game 1 of the World Series out of the bullpen, surrendering two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He threw 19 pitches.

Yarbrough posted a 3.56 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 11 appearances, including nine starts, during the regular season.

The Dodgers will counter Yarbrough with left-hander Julio Urías. It’ll be Urías’ first career World Series start and second start this postseason. He gave up one run on three hits in five innings in his first start in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, throwing a career-high 101 pitches. Four days later, he logged three perfect innings to close out Game 7. Saturday will be his first appearance since then.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock DH

Chris Taylor LF

Kiké Hernández 2B

Julio Urías LHP

RAYS LINEUP

Yandy Díaz 1B

Randy Arozarena DH

Mike Brosseau 3B

Manuel Margot LF

Brandon Lowe 2B

Willy Adames SS

Hunter Renfroe RF

Mike Zunino C

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Ryan Yarbrough LHP

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

