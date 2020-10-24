Dodgers vs. Rays Game 4 lineups: Kiké Hernández, AJ Pollock to start
The Dodgers will roll with their usual lineup against left-handed pitchers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.
Ryan Yarbrough, a left-hander, will start for the Rays. As a result, right-handed hitters Kiké Hernández and AJ Pollock have been inserted to maximize matchups. Pollock will be the designated hitter and bat seventh. Hernández will play second base and hit ninth. Chris Taylor will move to left field. Will Smith will be the catcher after spending Game 3 as the designated hitter.
Otherwise, the Dodgers’ lineup, which has remained consistent for the postseason, remains unchanged.
Yarbrough, 28, will make his second start and fourth appearance in these playoffs. He allowed two runs on three hits across five innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in his first start. He pitched in Game 1 of the World Series out of the bullpen, surrendering two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He threw 19 pitches.
Walker Buehler, Corey Seager and the rest of the Dodgers proved they are World Series favorites in an impressive Game 3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Yarbrough posted a 3.56 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 11 appearances, including nine starts, during the regular season.
The Dodgers will counter Yarbrough with left-hander Julio Urías. It’ll be Urías’ first career World Series start and second start this postseason. He gave up one run on three hits in five innings in his first start in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, throwing a career-high 101 pitches. Four days later, he logged three perfect innings to close out Game 7. Saturday will be his first appearance since then.
Your daily roof update. https://t.co/wOSIrBakS6— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 24, 2020
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith C
Cody Bellinger CF
AJ Pollock DH
Chris Taylor LF
Kiké Hernández 2B
Julio Urías LHP
RAYS LINEUP
Yandy Díaz 1B
Randy Arozarena DH
Mike Brosseau 3B
Manuel Margot LF
Brandon Lowe 2B
Willy Adames SS
Hunter Renfroe RF
Mike Zunino C
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Ryan Yarbrough LHP
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.