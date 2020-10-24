Dodgers Dugout: Walker Buehler was a man on a mission

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and that was as stress free a Dodger game as I can remember this postseason.

Some random thoughts on Game 3:

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

—I won’t talk about the lucky shirt since a few of you are tired of hearing about it. Also, because I switched to lucky Captain America socks.

Advertisement

—You rarely see a game end in the first inning, but after Justin Turner homered, and then Walker Buehler came out throwing 98-mph darts, the game seemed over.

—The Rays body language just sagged after that first inning and never recovered.

—All game, Buehler was basically saying “Here, try to hit this.” Swing and a miss. “Here, try to hit this.” Swing and a miss. He wasn’t nibbling, he wasn’t wasting pitches, he was just challenging everyone.

—Here’s Buehler in his postseason career:

Advertisement

Wild-Card round: 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts, 4.50 ERA

NLDS: 21.2 IP, 9 hits, 13 walks, 30 strikeouts, 2.91 ERA

NLCS: 22.2 IP, 22 hits, 6 walks, 28 strikeouts, 2.38 ERA

World Series: 13 IP, 5 hits, 6 walks, 23 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA

Advertisement

That’s pretty impressive.

—The only Dodger who had a tough night was Chris Taylor, who went 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts.

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

—Not trying to take anything away from Justin Turner at all, as he has been really good in the postseason for the Dodgers. But the TV crew got a little carried away with him tying the Dodger record for most postseason homers. Let’s take a look at the leaders and the number of games they played:

Advertisement

Justin Turner, 11 homers, 69 games

Duke Snider, 11 homers, 36 games

Corey Seager, 10 homers, 46 games

Steve Garvey, 10 homers, 45 games

Joc Pederson, 8 homers, 61 games

Kiké Hernández, 8 homers, 55 games

Cody Bellinger, 8 homers, 51 games

Max Muncy, 8 homers, 36 games

Snider still has Turner beat.

—I can’t remember if I wrote this or not in a newsletter, but at one point early this season, I was convinced the Dodgers should give up on Austin Barnes. I was wrong. It would be nice to see him start at catcher the rest of the series, with Will Smith at DH.

—Who says the Dodgers don’t play small ball? That safety squeeze was perfectly done by Barnes.

Advertisement

—All season long I received emails almost daily as to why the Dodgers continue to bat Max Muncy in the cleanup spot. This postseason is showing why. He is hitting .245/.448/.449, with four doubles, two homers, 18 walks and 12 RBIs. Don’t get hung up focusing on only batting average. It’s just one (important) part of the overall picture.

—Well for once you can’t accuse Joe Buck and John Smoltz of being biased. They basically anointed Buehler as the second coming throughout the game.

—Though I could have done without them talking about the Astros winning the 2017 without putting it in its proper context.

—The Dodgers are set up beautifully with Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw solid starters the next two games, while the Rays will probably have a bullpen game in Game 4.

Advertisement

—However, despite how easy the two victories have seemed, the Rays didn’t get here by accident.

Dodgers World Series batting averages

Some of you hate when I start listing stats. You’ll want to skip the next two sections. Many have requested to see how the Dodgers are batting in the World Series, so here you are:

Max Muncy, .364, 4 for 11, 1 double, 4 RBIs

Mookie Betts, .333, 4 for 12, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases

Corey Seager, .333, 3 for 9, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored

Justin Turner, .308, 4 for 13, 3 doubles, 1 HR, 1 RBIs, 3 runs scored

Chris Taylor, .274, 3 for 11, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 7 strikeouts

Kiké Hernández, .250, 1 for 4, 1 RBI

Cody Bellinger, .182, 2 for 11, 1 HR, 2 RBIs

Will Smith, .167, 2 for 12, 1 HR, 2 RBIs

Joc Pederson, .167, 1 for 6

Austin Barnes, .125, 1 for 8, 1 HR, 2 RBIs

AJ Pollock, .000, 0 for 2

Edwin Ríos, .000, 0 for 2

Advertisement

World Series records

By popular demand, some Dodgers World Series leaders, which will be updates throughout the World Series:

Batters

Games

Pee Wee Reese, 44

Carl Furillo, 40

Gil Hodges, 39

Jim Gilliam, 39

Jackie Robinson, 38

Tied for 17th: x-Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes, 15

Runs

Jackie Robinson, 22

Duke Snider, 21

Pee Wee Reese, 20

Davey Lopes, 18

Gil Hodges, 15

Jim Gilliam, 15

Tied for 11th: x-Justin Turner, 9

Advertisement

Hits

Pee Wee Reese, 46

Duke Snider, 38

Gil Hodges, 35

Carl Furillo, 34

Jackie Robinson, 32

Steve Garvey, 32

Tied for 14th place: x-Justin Turner, 16

Doubles

Carl Furillo, 9

Duke Snider, 8

Jackie Robinson, 7

x-Justin Turner, 7

Jim Gilliam, 5

Roy Campanella, 5

Billy Cox, 5

Home runs

Duke Snider, 11

Gil Hodges, 5

Davey Lopes, 4

x-Joc Pederson, 4

Roy Campanella, 4

Steve Yeager, 4

Reggie Smith, 4

RBIs

Duke Snider, 26

Gil Hodges, 21

Pee Wee Reese, 16

Ron Cey, 13

Carl Furillo, 13

Tied for 14th: x-Cody Bellinger, 7

Advertisement

Walks

Jim Gilliam, 23

Jackie Robinson, 21

Pee Wee Reese, 18

Gil Hodges, 17

Duke Snider, 13

Carl Furillo, 13

Davey Lopes, 13

10th place: x-Chris Taylor, 9

Strikeouts

Duke Snider, 33

x-Cody Bellinger, 26

Gil Hodges, 22

Roy Campanella, 20

Steve Garvey, 19

Batting average (minimum 20 plate appearances)

Mickey Hatcher, .368

Tommy Davis, .348

Steve Garvey, .344

Pedro Guerrero, .333

Charlie Neal, .323

Billy Cox, .302

Ron Fairly, .300

Steve Yeager, .298

Ivy Olson, .293

Duke Snider, .286

Lou Johnson, .286

Steve Sax, .286

x-Max Muncy, .286

Pitchers

Advertisement

Wins

Sandy Koufax, 4

Johnny Podres, 4

Burt Hooton, 3

Don Drysdale, 3

Carl Erskine, Clem Labine, Hugh Casey, Don Sutton, x-Clayton Kershaw, Tony Watson, Preacher Roe, Larry Sherry, Orel Hershiser, 2

Innings

Sandy Koufax, 57

Carl Erskine, 41.2

Don Sutton, 41

Don Drysdale, 39.2

Johnny Podres, 38.2

x-Clayton Kershaw, 32.2

Strikeouts

Sandy Koufax, 61

Don Drysdale, 36

x-Clayton Kershaw, 35

Carl Erskine, 31

Don Sutton, 26

Saves

Clem Labine, 2

Larry Sherry, 2

x-Kenley Jansen, 2

Mike Marshall, Jeff Pfeffer, Bob Welch, Hugh Casey, Ron Perranoski, Steve Howe, Jay Howell, 1

Advertisement

ERA (minimum 18 innings)

Claude Osteen, 0.86

Sherry Smith, 0.89

Sandy Koufax, 0.95

Orel Hershiser, 1.00

Clem Labine, 1.65

Johnny Podres, 2.11

Whit Wyatt, 2.50

Preacher Roe, 2.54

Joe Black, 2.82

Don Drysdale, 2.95

16th: x-Clayton Kershaw, 4.68

x- highest active player



Dodgers-Rays schedule

All times Pacific

Dodgers are home team for Game 1, 2, 6 and 7

Advertisement

All games at Arlington, Texas

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Game 2: Tampa Bay 6, Dodgers 4

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Advertisement

Game 4: Today, Dodgers (Julio Urías**) vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Fox

Game 5: Sunday, Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw**) vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Fox

Game 6*: Tuesday, Tampa Bay vs. Dodgers, 5 p.m., Fox

Game 7*: Wed., Oct. 28, Tampa Bay vs. Dodgers, 5 p.m., Fox

Advertisement

*-if necessary

**-left-handed

In case you missed it

Bill Plaschke: Dodgers’ Game 2 loss looked eerily similar to past World Series failures

Dylan Hernández: Why are Dodgers in control of World Series? Star starters didn’t pitch Game 2

Rays relievers are all about prevention

Advertisement

Photos: Dodgers vs. Rays in Game 2 of the World Series

Young Dodger pitchers set up to fail in ‘out-getter’ role

Home away from home? Dodgers fans outnumber Rays fans at World Series

Dylan Floro goes from forgotten to integral Dodgers’ bullpen piece

Advertisement

And finally

Dodgers beat the Yankees in Game 4 of the 1981 World Series. Watch it here.