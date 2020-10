The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, in Game 6 of the World Series to claim their first title since 1988.

In true World Series fashion, the game offered plenty of highlights and big moments.

Here are some of the best images of the game from longtime Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his solo home run against the Dodgers in the first inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin walks back to mound after giving up a solo home run to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the first inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner strikes out against Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin is taken out of the game after giving up a walk to Ji-Man Choi, left, during the second inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers relief pitcher Dylan Floro reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena to end the second inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi tags out Dodgers baserunner Austin Barnes during the third inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood reacts after a strikeout against the Rays in the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy strikes out in the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers reliever Victor González writes in the dirt before pitching in the fifth inning of Game 6 of the World Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)