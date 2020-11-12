NL MVP goes to Freddie Freeman, not Dodgers’ Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts’ first season as a Dodgers ended with a World Series title, a Gold Glove Award, and Silver Slugger, but it won’t include most valuable player.

Betts fell just short of being chosen National League MVP on Thursday, finishing behind Atlanta Braves first baseman and Orange El Modena High graduate Freddie Freeman. San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was also a finalist.

It would’ve been Betts’ second career MVP; he won the award in the American League as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Betts consistently showcased his five-tool skillset over the shortened season before shining in October. He served as the Dodgers’ engine atop the lineup. He was one of baseball’s best defenders in right field, was a dynamo on the basepaths, and quickly became a clubhouse leader.

He batted .292 with 16 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 55 games. His 3.4 bWAR – Baseball Reference’s wins above replacement calculation — ranked first in the majors. His 3.0 fWAR — FanGraphs’ WAR calculation — was tied for second in the National League behind Freeman. He then hit .296 with two home runs, eight doubles, and an .871 OPS to complement his elite defense and baserunning in 18 postseason games.

The Dodgers envisioned that kind of output when they acquired Betts from the Red Sox in February and signed him to a 12-year, $365-million contract extension the day before the season opener.

Freeman, meanwhile, has been a franchise cornerstone in Atlanta since breaking into the majors in 2010, but his 10th full season appeared in jeopardy in July.

The 30-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of summer camp. He suffered severe symptoms, including body aches, headaches, chills and a fever that spiked to 104.5. He returned to summer camp less than a week before opening day and didn’t skip a beat.

Freeman finished second in the National League in batting average (.341), OPS (1.102), first in doubles (23), and third in walks (45). He clubbed 13 home runs with 53 RBI. His 3.4 fWAR — FanGraphs’ WAR calculation — was tied for first in the majors with Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.