Dodgers issue layoffs across organization due to economic losses from coronavirus pandemic

The Dodgers, less than a month after winning their first World Series in 32 years, issued layoffs across the organization Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Employees were informed of the cuts Wednesday. In a statement, the team cited significant economic losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Major League Baseball to hold a 60-game regular season without fans.

“While the Dodgers had a championship season, the organization has not been immune from the widespread economic devastation caused by the coronavirus,” the statement read. “Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees. The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season.

“This is a heartbreaking decision. This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success.”

Dodgers President Stan Kasten said recently the franchise lost “well north of $100 million” last season and the team expects to play the 2021 season without any fan limitations.

The Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros are among the other organizations known to have recently implemented layoffs.