Sandra Scully, wife of Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, dies at 76

Sandra Scully, wife of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, died of complications from ALS at UCLA Medical Center on Sunday, the Dodgers announced. Scully had been battling ALS for several years. She was 76.

Sandra and Vin Scully married in November 1973. She is survived by six children, 21 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sandra was Vin’s second wife; his first wife, Joan, died in 1972 of a drug overdose. Scully remarried about a year later.

Sandra occasionally accompanied her husband when he broadcast games at Dodger Stadium. She was in the booth for his final home game Sept. 27, 2016. He waved to the cheering crowd as his wife stood and smiled next to him.

Vin retired from broadcasting in 2016 at age 88 after calling Dodgers games for 67 seasons. Scully, 93, recently created social media accounts in hopes of connecting with fans.

The family has asked that donations be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research in Sandra Scully’s name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.