Tom Lasorda discharged from hospital and is ‘resting comfortably’

Tom Lasorda has been discharged from a hospital in Orange County and is “resting comfortably” at his home, the Dodgers announced Tuesday.

Lasorda, 93, was hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit in early November for undisclosed, noncoronavirus reasons. The former Dodgers manager attended the franchise’s Game 6, title-sealing win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 27. It was the organization’s first World Series victory since Lasorda led the Dodgers to the championship in 1988.

Lasorda has regularly attended games at Dodger Stadium since retiring from his managerial post in 1996. He remains a special advisor to the chairman. He has been tied to the organization for 70 seasons since he joined the Dodgers as a pitcher in the 1950s.

Lasorda spent 21 seasons as Dodgers manager. He also won the World Series in 1981. He was named NL manager of the year twice, elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, and had his No. 2 retired at Dodger Stadium that same year.