Remembering Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda
Tommy Lasorda, the Dodgers legend who won two World Series titles as manager during his 70-year association with the franchise, died of a heart attack on the evening of Jan. 7. He was 93.
Lasorda made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. After retiring from playing, he worked as a scout for the franchise before eventually becoming manager in 1976. Upon retiring from the role in 1996, he continued to work for the Dodgers in various roles for the rest of his life.
Times Sports looks back at Lasorda’s remarkable life and what he meant to the Dodgers franchise and their fans.
Lasorda made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. After retiring from playing, he worked as a scout for the franchise before eventually becoming manager in 1976. Upon retiring from the role in 1996, he continued to work for the Dodgers in various roles for the rest of his life.
Times Sports looks back at Lasorda’s remarkable life and what he meant to the Dodgers franchise and their fans.