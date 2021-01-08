This was Tommy Lasorda at his unfiltered (and occasionally NSFW) best
The late Tommy Lasorda had a way with words — and sometimes those words were rather profane.
So if you happen to be at work, near children or at all sensitive about those kinds of things, by all means do not click on the videos below.
But if you’re in an appropriate setting and would like to remember Lasorda at his unfiltered finest, here’s a sampling for you — his feelings about the Chicago Cubs’ Dave Kingman hitting three home runs against L.A., his reaction to the San Diego Padres’ Kurt Bevacqua saying Lasorda ordered Tom Niedenfuer to purposely hit a batter, and his argument with Dodgers’ pitcher Doug Rau while miked up during Game 4 of the 1977 World Series.
Also included is the clip of Lasorda’s infamous physical altercation with the Philly Phanatic in 1988. No curse words here ... but very likely only because Lasorda was not mic’d up for this one.
Tommy Lasorda on Dave Kingman
Tommy Lasorda on Kurt Bevacqua
Tommy Lasorda and Doug Rau
Tommy Lasorda vs. the Philly Phanatic
Tommy Lasorda, who won two World Series championships in 20 years as Dodgers manager, died Thursday night of a heart attack after a long illness.
