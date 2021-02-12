Dodgers and Angels to allow a limited number of fans at spring training games

The Dodgers announced Friday that 2,400 people, 18% of full capacity, will be allowed to attend each spring training game at Camelback Ranch this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Angels will allow a quarter of the capacity — which is about 2,000 fans — per game, according to a release from Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Tickets for both venues will be sold on a single-game basis in pods of two, four and six. All seats, including on the lawn, will be reserved. Pods will be at least six feet away from each other.

Practice fields will be closed to fans. Masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves will not be allowed as masks.

The Dodgers’ Cactus League schedule was changed Friday. The team’s opener was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 against the Chicago Cubs and was pushed to the next day against the San Francisco Giants.

The team’s slate in Arizona was also reduced by four games, from 30 to 26, before the Dodgers finish the exhibition season with three games in the Freeway Series against the Angels.

The Dodgers are scheduled to play their regular-season home opener April 9 against the Washington Nationals. Whether fans will be allowed to attend is unknown. Fans have not yet been allowed to attend sporting events in Los Angeles County, but that could change over the next two months.

Times staff writer Jack Harris contributed to this report.