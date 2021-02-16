Dodgers invite 5 top prospects and 2 familiar veterans to spring training

Five of the team’s top 10 prospects and a pair of familiar veterans highlight the list of 31 non-roster players who have been invited to spring training by the Dodgers, who will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

Josiah Gray, a 23-year-old right-hander who is the organization’s top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and Kody Hoese, a 23-year-old third baseman who is ranked third, will join second baseman Michael Busch (No. 4), right-hander Bobby Miller (No. 7) and middle infielder Jacob Amaya (No. 10) in big-league camp.

Brandon Morrow, a 36-year-old reliever who was the top setup man for closer Kenley Jansen during the team’s 2017 World Series run, and Jimmy Nelson, a 31-year-old right-hander who missed all of last season after undergoing back surgery, will also be in big-league camp. Both signed minor league deals in December.

Morrow posted a 2.06 ERA in 45 games in 2017 and made 14 postseason appearances, including all seven World Series games against the Houston Astros. Nelson is looking to rebound from three straight injury-marred seasons, including two (2018-2019) with Milwaukee.

The rest of the non-roster invitees are right-handers Michael Grove, Landon Knack, Nolan Long, Jose Martinez, Ryan Pepiot, Nick Robertson, Gus Varland and Kendall Williams, left-handers Mike Kickham, Robinson Ortiz, James Pazos and Enny Romero, catchers Stevie Berman, Tim Federowicz and Hunter Feduccia, infielders Andy Burns, Matt Davidson, Omar Estevez, Devin Mann, Rangel Ravelo, Elliot Soto and Miguel Vargas, and outfielders James Outman and Andy Pages.

The Dodgers also announced the hiring of Courtney Moore for the newly created position of vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Moore has spent 20 years in the field, most recently as the director of diversity and inclusion for the firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson.