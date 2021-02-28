Dodgers defeat Oakland Athletics in their Cactus League opener

The Dodgers opened their Cactus League schedule Sunday with 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics in seven innings.

ON THE MOUND: Veteran left-hander Mike Kickham, a non-roster invite, was the first of six Dodgers pitchers used Sunday. The 32-year-old Kickham tossed two scoreless innings. Edwin Uceta, Dennis Santana, Garrett Cleavinger, Andre Jackson and Michael Grove followed with an inning each. The Athletics’ only run — scored in the fifth inning — was unearned against Cleavinger.

AT THE PLATE: Matt Davidson, another veteran non-roster invite, slugged a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning. Davidson, 29, has two 20-home run seasons on his major league resume. He also has made six pitching appearances in his career and recently threw a bullpen session. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Davidson could be an option on the mound this season and is “in the mix” for a roster spot. …The Dodgers’ first run of the spring came on Corey Seager’s RBI single in the third inning. Zach McKinstry, the starting second baseman Sunday, scored on the play after delivering a leadoff single.

EXTRA BASES: AJ Pollock highlighted McKinstry’s “really, really advanced approach” in the batter’s box, adding that McKinstry can “flat-out rake,” when speaking with reporters. The 25-year-old McKinstry, who has played six positions in his professional career, made his major league debut last season and is competing for a bench spot. … A limited crowd of 1,998 attended Sunday’s game at Hohokam Stadium.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers are scheduled to host the Colorado Rockies in their Cactus League home opener Monday. Trevor Bauer will make his Dodgers debut on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 PST. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570 and AM 1020.