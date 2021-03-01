Dodgers pound Rockies while Trevor Bauer and Kenley Jansen pound the strike zone

The Dodgers blasted the Rockies, 10-0, in six innings at Camelback Ranch on Monday to improve to 2-0 in Cactus League play.

ON THE MOUND: Trevor Bauer gave up a leadoff walk before settling down in his Dodgers debut. The right-hander retired the final six batters he faced in his two innings. He had two strikeouts and 21 of his 28 pitches were strikes. . . . Four pitchers projected to populate the Dodgers’ bullpen followed Bauer and each logged an inning, starting with Tony Gonsolin. Kenley Jansen pitched the fourth and was one strike away from an immaculate inning, finishing with two strikeouts and a groundout on nine pitches. Blake Treinen and Victor González logged the final two innings.

AT THE PLATE: Center fielder D.J. Peters opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run homer off former San Francisco Giants right-hander Dereck Rodriguez. … Second baseman Gavin Lux went two for three with an RBI single and a run scored out of the leadoff spot. Will Smith matched Lux’s performance in the batter’s box. … Rangel Ravelo, Andy Burns and Omar Estevez each clubbed run-scoring doubles.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Chris Taylor, who hasn’t played in the first two games, has a stiff neck. He won’t appear in a game until Wednesday at earliest. … The official attendance was 2,341, just shy of the 2,400 fans allowed to watch games at the stadium.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers will face the Giants on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Right-hander Walker Buehler is slated to start opposite right-hander Logan Webb. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST. TV: SNLA; Radio: AM 570, KTNQ 1020.

