Julio Urías shaky for Dodgers in exhibition tie with Reds

The Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds tied, 4-4, in seven innings at a windy Camelback Ranch on Wednesday.

ON THE MOUND: Julio Urías was supposed to log two innings in his spring debut, but the left-hander, repeating a pattern that hampered him in 2020, struggled in the first inning and didn’t secure three outs. Urías gave up a run, two hits and a walk before the Dodgers rolled the inning over with two outs. He threw 27 pitches, 16 for strikes. …Corey Knebel replaced Urías and also couldn’t get three outs in his Dodgers debut. The Dodgers rolled the second inning over after he surrendered a run on three hits and threw 21 pitches. …Right-hander Landon Knack, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, gave up a tying two-run home run in the seventh inning.

AT THE PLATE: Center fielder Zach McKinstry, playing his third position in three starts, went one for two with an RBI double in the second inning. McKinstry is competing for a bench spot as a utility player. …Left fielder Luke Raley recorded a sacrifice fly in the second inning. …Veteran catcher Tim Federowicz clubbed a two-run double in the sixth inning. A nonroster invitee, Federowicz broke into the majors as a Dodger and played parts of four seasons with the club.

EXTRA BASES: Clayton Kershaw will make his 2021 Cactus League debut Friday against the Kansas City Royals. The left-hander is slated to pitch two innings. …Trevor Bauer will make his next start Saturday against the San Diego Padres in the clubs’ first meeting since the NLDS in October. …Kenley Jansen is scheduled to make his second spring appearance in one of the next games.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch on Thursday. Right-hander Jimmy Nelson will start for the Dodgers while right-hander Trevor Williams will take the mound for Chicago. First pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA.