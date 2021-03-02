Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Walker Buehler, Dustin May pitch Dodgers to spring training tie against Giants

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler warms up in the outfield.
Walker Buehler surrendered a one-out double in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in his spring debut on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

The Dodgers (2-0-1) and San Francisco Giants (0-1-2) played to a 1-1 tie in seven innings in front of an announced crowd of 953 people at Scottsdale Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler surrendered a one-out double in the first inning but was perfect otherwise in his spring debut. The right-hander threw 24 pitches, 14 for strikes, and had a strikeout in two scoreless innings. … Dustin May followed Buehler with another two clean innings. The right-hander, whose two-seam fastball hit 100 mph, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two. …The Giants scored against left-hander Alex Vesia on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. … Nick Robertson, James Pazos and Enny Romero, all nonroster invitees, also pitched for the Dodgers.

AT THE PLATE: Each team had only four hits. … Center fielder James Outman, a nonroster invitee, had an RBI double in the seventh inning for the Dodgers. … Mookie Betts, who led off and played right field, went one for two with a double off submariner Tyler Rogers. Catcher Austin Barnes and infielder Michael Busch, a first-round pick in 2019, had the Dodgers’ other two hits.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw, who threw a bullpen session Tuesday, will either start against the Kansas City Royals or throw a live batting practice session Friday. Roberts insisted Kershaw is healthy despite being behind the other members of the Dodgers’ projected rotation. … Joe Kelly had his first bullpen session of spring training Tuesday. The right-handed reliever has been hampered by an undisclosed injury since reporting to camp.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. Left-hander Julio Urías is slated to start opposite right-hander Jeff Hoffman. TV: SNLA/MLB Network, Radio: 570.

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

