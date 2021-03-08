Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

It’s nine up, nine down with Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías on the mound

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Camelback Ranch on Feb. 20, 2020.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías retired all nine batters he faced Monday during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox, 8-0, in seven innings Monday at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: The second spring start for Julio Urías looked much like his relief outing against the Atlanta Braves in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the National League Championship Series last October: The left-hander retired all nine batters he faced, one by strikeout. After David Price retired the side in order in the fourth, left-hander Enny Romero gave up a double in a scoreless fifth, top pitching prospect Bobby Miller walked one in a scoreless sixth, and left-hander James Pazos yielded two hits in a scoreless seventh.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers scored three runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock strung three singles together before Matt Beaty dunked an opposite-field two-run single into shallow left field. After DJ Peters and Mookie Betts walked to open the second, Seager homered to center field — his first of the spring — for a 6-0 lead. Sheldon Neuse and Jacob Amaya added RBI singles in the sixth to make it 8-0.

Manager Dave Roberts, whose mother is Japanese, wrote a letter to his Dodgers colleagues condemning the recent wave of violence against Asian Americans.
EXTRA BASES: Betts made a nice running catch of Andrew Vaughn’s second-inning drive into the right-field corner, snagging the ball just in front of the wall in foul territory to end the inning. … Seager, the most valuable player of the NLCS and World Series last October, reiterated Monday that his impending free agency would not distract him from the task at hand — repeating as champions. “It’s not really a thought process, to be honest with you,” the star shortstop said. “We’ve talked about it for years now. It’s about showing up that day, passing the baton and just being a good team that night, not worrying about what’s ahead.”

UP NEXT: Right-hander Jimmy Nelson will make his second spring start Tuesday against Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray at Goodyear Ballpark at 5 p.m. PST. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
