Clayton Kershaw endures rough outing in Dodgers’ spring-training loss to Brewers

The Dodgers lost 7-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday.

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw endured a rough afternoon in his third start of the spring. The left-hander gave up back-to-back home runs to Kolten Wong and Luis Urías to begin the game plus two singles in the first inning. In all, he yielded five runs and eight hits in four innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw 71 pitches, 45 for strikes. His fastball velocity sat between 88 and 91 mph, according to the stadium radar gun. ... Trevor Bauer relieved Kershaw and pitched well over the game’s final five innings. The right-hander yielded two solo home runs but gave up just one other hit and struck out seven with no walks.

AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his first Cactus League game of the year. Bellinger started in center field, batted fifth and played six innings. …The highlight of Kershaw’s day came as a hitter when he lined a single down the left-field line in the third inning in the first plate appearance for any Dodgers pitcher this spring. Kershaw was eventually replaced by a pinch-runner before he reentered the game to pitch the top of the fourth. … The Dodgers managed just two runs, seven hits and four walks against six Brewers pitchers, including All-Star reliever Josh Hader.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Tony Gonsolin gave up a run — a solo homer — across four innings in his start in a B game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday morning. The right-hander struck out four and walked one. … Blake Treinen replaced Gonsolin and worked around a walk in a scoreless inning. Andy Burns, a nonroster invitee competing for a bench spot on the opening day roster, belted a leadoff home run. Edwin Ríos and Rangel Ravelo also slugged solo homers.

UP NEXT: Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound against the White Sox on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network.

