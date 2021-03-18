Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger goes deep for the first time this spring

The Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks played to a 7-7, seven-inning tie at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Thursday.

AT THE PLATE: Cody Bellinger notched his first two hits of the spring, including a solo home run, as he went two for four in his second game since undergoing right shoulder surgery in November. He flied out in his first two plate appearances before squeaking a groundball through the right side for a single off left-hander Joe Mantiply. He homered on an inside fastball from right-hander Keury Mella in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. The center fielder batted sixth, played all seven innings, saw 11 pitches, and used a slightly more closed batting stance than the open one he unveiled in his Cactus League debut Tuesday. …Pitcher David Price, who is four for 50 in his career as a hitter, singled in his first at-bat of the spring and scored in the second inning. ... Mookie Betts went three for four with a double. ... Will Smith, starting for the third straight day, went three for three.

ON THE MOUND: Price surrendered two runs and seven hits across 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the spring. Price recorded a strikeout, walked one and threw 49 pitches. After the outing, the former Cy Young Award winner reiterated that he is willing to move to the bullpen. Price’s first two appearances this spring were as a reliever. He’s given up two runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. ... Dennis Santana yielded four runs and five hits in 1 1/3 innings after tossing four scoreless frames in his first four appearances.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Matt Beaty has “earned” a spot on the opening day roster, seemingly closing the door on one of the two bench vacancies thought to be up for grabs. Roberts added that Beaty, who has experience at the corner infield and outfield positions, will share playing time with AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor in left field. He also figures to occasionally spell Max Muncy at first base. Otherwise, he’ll predominately be used as a pinch-hitter.

UP NEXT: Julio Urías will make his fourth start of the spring against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The game’s first pitch was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch, but was changed to 1:05 p.m. because of a lighting issue at the ballpark. Sunday’s scheduled night game was also moved up to 1:05 p.m. TV: SNLA.