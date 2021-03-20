Dustin May strikes out seven in strong start as Dodgers tie San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres played to a 4-4 tie Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex.

ON THE MOUND: Dustin May gave up one run and six hits and threw 69 pitches across 3 2/3 innings. The cutter is May’s best pitch, but he heavily featured his four-seam fastball, particularly up in the strike zone, and curveball. The combination produced seven strikeouts and two walks — a positive sign as May seeks to increase his strikeout rate after striking out just 7.1 batters per nine innings in 2020. His four-seamer touched 100 mph when he struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers swinging in the third inning. ... Scott Alexander tossed a perfect eighth inning. The left-hander is a candidate for a bullpen spot on the Dodgers’ opening-day roster. He has surrendered three runs in 5 2/3 innings this spring.

AT THE PLATE: AJ Pollock went three for three, falling a triple short of the cycle. The left fielder entered Saturday three for 28 (.107) without an extra-base hit in 12 Cactus League games. … Chris Taylor belted a solo home run and walked, raising his batting average this spring to .393 with three home runs and a 1.362 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will start a B game Sunday at Camelback Ranch. Kershaw, who is slated to log five innings, has had a frustrating spring, giving up six runs over seven innings in his last two Cactus League starts. He was named the club’s opening-day starter this past week. … Roberts said Camelback Ranch will serve as the Dodgers’ alternate training site this season. The organization preferred Rancho Cucamonga but couldn’t come to an agreement with the city. USC was the team’s alternate training site in 2020. ... Taylor, who lost a childhood friend to cancer, will host a virtual event Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. to raise money for two charities devoted to the fight against pediatric cancer. The event will feature performances from country singers and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at homerunforhope.com.

UP NEXT: Tony Gonsolin is slated to start for the Dodgers on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.