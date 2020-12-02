Dodgers agree to one-year, $1-million deal with pitcher Scott Alexander

The Dodgers had seven arbitration-eligible players ahead of Wednesday’s non-tender deadline. They’re down to six.

The club agreed to a one-year, $1-million deal with left-hander Scott Alexander, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The salary is fully guaranteed.

The Dodgers have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to offer contracts to their remaining six arbitration-eligible players: Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Austin Barnes and Dylan Floro. They are expected to tender all those players contracts.

Alexander, 31, reported late to summer camp after testing positive for the coronavirus but still made the team’s opening day roster. He was charged with six runs, four earned, in 12 1/3 innings before he was optioned to the club’s alternate training site Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the majors in 2020, missing out on the postseason roster as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson recently underwent Tommy John surgery, leaving a hole on the 2021 roster that Alexander figures to help fill.

Adding two high-leverage relievers to the bullpen remains the Dodgers’ priority this offseason. One answer could be re-signing Blake Treinen. The right-hander been in contact with the Dodgers and would consider taking less money to return to Los Angeles, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Pedro Báez, another free agent, is less likely to return.