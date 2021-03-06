Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin sharp in Dodgers’ exhibition loss to the Padres

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Share
PHOENIX — 

Padres 2, Dodgers 1 (seven innings)

ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin followed starter Trevor Bauer’s three scoreless innings with two scoreless innings of his own, giving up one hit, striking out two and walking none. Left-hander Scott Alexander ran into trouble in the sixth when he struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up two runs on three hits, including Gosuke Katoh’s two-run single. Corey Knebel struck out two and walked one in a scoreless seventh.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers managed only three hits, two by Matt Davidson, who followed a leadoff walk to Andy Burns in the seventh with an RBI double to left-center field that cut San Diego’s lead to 2-1. But Ryan Noda grounded out to first, Ryan Outman grounded out to short and Elliot Soto flied to left to end the game.

Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw exuding ‘lightness’ after shedding World Series failure weight

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game.

Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw exuding ‘lightness’ after shedding World Series failure weight

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has noticed a different “demeanor” in Clayton Kershaw coming off the Dodgers’ World Series title season.

More Coverage

Chris Taylor hits grand slam in Clayton Kershaw’s spring debut as Dodgers beat Royals
Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Third baseman Justin Turner made a superb backhand stop of Luis Campusano’s second-inning shot down the line and, from one knee, threw to first for the out. “That was crazy,” Bauer said. “I think he kind of expects himself to make that play, but it was fantastic.” ... Top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, the Venezuelan native whose arrival has been delayed by visa issues, is in Arizona and is going through the intake testing process. Manager Dave Roberts said Ruiz has “kept himself in good shape,” and should be ready to play in an exhibition by the end of this week. … Roberts said veteran left-hander David Price, who opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, will make his spring debut next week.

UP NEXT: Walker Buehler is scheduled to throw three innings in his second spring start against Texas at noon PST at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to start for the Rangers. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
Advertisement
Advertisement