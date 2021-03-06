Tony Gonsolin sharp in Dodgers’ exhibition loss to the Padres

Padres 2, Dodgers 1 (seven innings)

ON THE MOUND: Tony Gonsolin followed starter Trevor Bauer’s three scoreless innings with two scoreless innings of his own, giving up one hit, striking out two and walking none. Left-hander Scott Alexander ran into trouble in the sixth when he struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up two runs on three hits, including Gosuke Katoh’s two-run single. Corey Knebel struck out two and walked one in a scoreless seventh.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers managed only three hits, two by Matt Davidson, who followed a leadoff walk to Andy Burns in the seventh with an RBI double to left-center field that cut San Diego’s lead to 2-1. But Ryan Noda grounded out to first, Ryan Outman grounded out to short and Elliot Soto flied to left to end the game.

EXTRA BASES: Third baseman Justin Turner made a superb backhand stop of Luis Campusano’s second-inning shot down the line and, from one knee, threw to first for the out. “That was crazy,” Bauer said. “I think he kind of expects himself to make that play, but it was fantastic.” ... Top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, the Venezuelan native whose arrival has been delayed by visa issues, is in Arizona and is going through the intake testing process. Manager Dave Roberts said Ruiz has “kept himself in good shape,” and should be ready to play in an exhibition by the end of this week. … Roberts said veteran left-hander David Price, who opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, will make his spring debut next week.

UP NEXT: Walker Buehler is scheduled to throw three innings in his second spring start against Texas at noon PST at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to start for the Rangers. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.