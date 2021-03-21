Clayton Kershaw stretches out to 73 pitches in a ‘B’ game after a dip in velocity

The Dodgers fell to the San Francisco Giants 10-4 at Camelback Ranch, but the more important game might have been played earlier in the day.

“A” ACTION IN “B” GAME: Clayton Kershaw started a “B” game against the Milwaukee Brewers on a backfield at Camelback Ranch, giving up two runs and four hits. He struck out six and walked two in 5 1/3 innings and threw 73 pitches, 51 for strikes, before tossing more in the bullpen. Kershaw, who was named the Dodgers’ opening day starter, gave up five runs in his last Cactus League outing while his fastball velocity remained 88 to 90 mph.

ON THE MOUND: On the main field, Tony Gonsolin made his first start of the spring and surrendered three runs and three hits, including two home runs, in 4 1/3 innings. ... Corey Knebel struck out three consecutive batters in the eighth inning after the first two batters reached on an error and walk. ... Left-hander Victor González logged a perfect ninth inning. The Mexico native is projected to make the Dodgers’ bullpen after debuting in 2020.

AT THE PLATE: Corey Seager opened the scoring with a towering solo home run in the first inning off former Dodger left-hander Scott Kazmir. The shortstop is batting .400 with six home runs this spring. ... Catcher Keibert Ruiz made his first Cactus League start and went two for two. The top prospect is four for four after reporting to camp late because of a visa problem.

EXTRA BASES: Joe Kelly logged a 25-pitch bullpen session and appeared frustrated. The right-hander has been hindered by an unspecified injury and isn’t expected to be on the opening day roster. ... Dodgers color analyst and former pitcher Orel Hershiser revealed he couldn’t attend Tommy Lasorda’s funeral in January because he tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t able to travel to California. ... Kazmir is attempting a comeback after not pitching in the big leagues the last four seasons. He signed a three-year, $48-million deal with the Dodgers before the 2016 season, and the contract included deferred money — meaning the Dodgers are on the hook for $8 million this year.

UP NEXT: Trevor Bauer will make his fourth start of the spring Monday against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network. Radio: 570.