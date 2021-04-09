Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers’ Justin Turner homer wins the opener for men in blue; ring ceremony before the game

Clayton Kershaw shows off his World Series ring during a ceremony on the field before the home opener at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw shows off his World Series ring during a ceremony on the field before the home opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
No more piped-in crowd noise, cardboard cutouts and Dodger Dog-less nights.

For the first time since October 2019, fans attended a game at Dodger Stadium on Friday, celebrating the team’s 2020 World Series title before the Dodgers went on to defeat the Washington Nationals 1-0.

The Dodgers' Justin Turner connects for a solo homer in the sixth inning against the Nationals on April 9, 2021.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA, Friday, April 9, 2021 - Fans having fun in the left field pavilion seats late in the game.
Fans have fun in the left field pavilion seats late in the game as Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 at the Dodgers' home opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry (8) tumbles over the wall after missing a second inning foul ball.
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry (8) tumbles over the wall after missing a second inning foul ball hit by Washington Nationals left fielder Andrew Stevenson (17) at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A fan with an extra large glove is congratulated after catching a ball in the left field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
A fan with an extra large glove is congratulated after catching a ball in the left field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A pair of Dodgers fans pose for p[ctures beside a display of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.
A pair of Dodgers fans pose for p[ctures beside a display of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, during the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers player Mookie Betts shows off is World Series ring during a ceremnomnty at the Dodgers' home opener.
Dodgers player Mookie Betts shows off is World Series ring during a ceremnomnty at the Dodgers' home opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodger Justin Turner celebrates after getting his championship ring during a ceremomy before the Dodgers' season home opener.
Dodger Justin Turner celebrates after getting his championship ring during a ceremomy before the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA, Friday, April 9, 2021 - Manager Dave Roberts embraces pitcher Kenley Jansen.
Manager Dave Roberts embraces pitcher Kenley Jansen as he receives his World Series ring before the home opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers players Austin Barnes, left, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts try on their championship rings.
Dodgers players Austin Barnes, left, Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts try on their championship rings during a ceremomy before the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Socially distanced fans attend the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) is tagged out stealing by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) is tagged out stealing by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Fans are socially distanced in the upper deck at the Dodgers' home opener at Dodger Stadium.
Fans are socially distanced in the upper deck at the Dodgers' home opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers fans watch flyover of military planes before the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The Dodgers pay tribute to former manager Tommy Lasorda before the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates after getting his championship ring during a ceremomy.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates after getting his championship ring during a ceremomy before the Dodgers' season home opener on Friday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

