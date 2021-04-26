Dodgers lose to Reds after Kenley Jansen gives up home run in the 10th

The voltage that pulsed through Dodger Stadium the previous four days was gone Monday. The San Diego Padres left town, replaced by the Cincinnati Reds, and the playoff ambiance that had sneaked into Chavez Ravine six months early exited with them.

It was time for the Dodgers to turn the page and recover from a draining four-game series loss to their brash rivals. A date with the Reds offered the first-place club a prime bounce-back chance. Cincinnati arrived on a seven-game losing streak with an offense sputtering as much as the Dodgers’ bats recently.

But the Reds used the meeting to rebound instead, beating the Dodgers 5-3 on Jesse Winker’s leadoff two-run home run against Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave the ball to Jansen in the 10th after staying away from him in the team’s 11-inning loss to the Padres on Sunday. Roberts maintained the decision, made with the long season in mind, was the right one even though the club’s bullpen was short-handed. The Dodgers have been careful with their relievers this season, and they’ve been most careful with Jansen.

So Jansen entered Monday’s game in the 10th on one day of rest. But he still wasn’t sharp. His stuff didn’t pop. His velocity was slightly down. And Winker, with a runner at second base to start the inning, lifted his second pitch, a 92-mph sinker, just over the wall in left field for the go-ahead runs. It’s the only home run Jansen has surrendered this season in 10 1/3 innings.

Luke Raley struck out with runners on the corners in the bottom of the inning to seal the result, which dropped the Dodgers (15-8) into a first-place tie with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They’ve lost six of their last eight games.

Tyler Mahle, a product of Westminster High, held the Dodgers to one run in five innings in front of his family. The performance increased his ERA through five starts from 1.74 to 1.75.

Julio Urías was coming off the best start of his career last Tuesday, when he gave up one hit and one walk and struck out a career-high 11 across seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. He appeared on the same track early in Monday’s game.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The left-hander walked the game’s first batter but retired the next nine. Then he encountered a roadblock. Winker singled and Nick Castellanos doubled to start the fourth inning. Eugenio Suárez followed with an RBI groundout before Nick Senzel stroked a sacrifice fly.

The Reds (10-12) added a third run in the fifth inning on a single from Castellanos, and Urías’ outing ended after the inning. He gave up three runs, four hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Dodger Stadium was empty Monday afternoon, save for a few players going through fielding drills, when Dodgers bullpen coach Josh Bard gathered his relievers in left field for a pep talk.

The relief corps had blown a six-run lead in a marathon loss to San Diego on Sunday. It was a new day. Bard addressed the group before pregame workouts. The group’s composition told part of the story of the Dodgers’ recent troubles. Joe Kelly, Tony Gonsolin and Corey Knebel weren’t there. They’re all on the injured list. David Price was also missing. Minutes later, Price officially joined them on the IL.

The news was expected once Roberts revealed after Sunday’s loss that Price had suffered a hamstring strain, though the severity was unclear. On Monday, Roberts disclosed that Price suffered a Grade2 strain and was put on the IL. He will miss at least a few weeks.

Also Monday, second baseman Gavin Lux (wrist) was activated from the IL and reliever Dennis Santana was reinstated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games because of side effects from his second vaccine dose. Mitch White was recalled to join the bullpen, while reliever Garrett Cleavinger and outfielder DJ Peters were optioned to the alternate training site.

Lux started at second base Monday and delivered immediately, putting the Dodgers on the board in the fourth inning with a two-out, RBI single.

That was the only run the Dodgers generated until the Reds summoned left-hander Amir Garrett to face the left-handed-hitting Corey Seager with one on and two outs in the seventh. Seager golfed Garrett’s second pitch — a slider down and in — over the wall in right field to tie the score. But the Reds struck the final blow, leaving the Dodgers with another loss.