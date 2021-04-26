Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

That Dodgers fan didn’t really throw back a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run ball

Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts watches and fans in the stands scramble for a home run ball by Fernando Tatis Jr.
Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts watches as a ball hit by San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. clears the wall for a home run. The ball was caught by La Salle Prep junior Doug Pyle (in a Dodgers jersey with a face mask over his chin).
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Share

The Dodgers’ new “Home Run Seats” do not come with a guarantee of a home run ball. On Sunday, in the Dodgers’ nationally televised game against the San Diego Padres, one fan sitting there caught two home run balls.

No, he said, he did not throw back the one hit by Fernando Tatis Jr., despite what the broadcasters said on air and ESPN said in a tweet.

Doug Pyle, 17, is a junior at La Salle Prep in Pasadena. He and his family have gone to Dodger Stadium for years, but usually they sit along the left field line, close to the Dodgers bullpen.

“I’ve caught one foul ball,” Pyle said, “but I’ve dreamed about catching a home run.”

Advertisement

When his mother splurged on a night in the new seats — $500 for two tickets — Pyle wore his Justin Turner jersey and brought his glove. And, when he caught the home run hit by Tatis, the television cameras focused on him throwing a ball onto the field.

Dodgers

Plaschke: Dodgers get cheated again, this time by sign-stealing Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrates his solo home run with Trent Grisham as Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers

Plaschke: Dodgers get cheated again, this time by sign-stealing Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. dominated the Dodgers during their four-game series, and Trevor Bauer isn’t happy about the Padres star’s alleged sign-stealing.

More Coverage

How many Dodgers relievers does it take to produce an epic collapse? Five
That Dodgers fan didn’t really throw back a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run ball

“In some stadiums, they eject you for throwing the ball back,” he said. “But I know at Dodger Stadium, they don’t do that. Plus, I kind of wanted to show off my arm.”

He is a pitcher and center fielder on his high school team. When the ESPN SportsCenter Twitter account posted video of his throw for its 37 million followers, one of the replies came from former Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart: “Solid arm action.”

Pyle said he got a nice message from former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, whom he had gotten to know from all those nights sitting near the Dodgers bullpen. His phone was blowing up with messages. On the ESPN broadcast, Alex Rodriguez suggested he was a lookalike for Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.

For one day, he was the most famous person on his high school team. The second baseman on his team is the son of former Dodgers third baseman and probable Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre.

On Monday, Pyle said he had both home run balls, one hit by Tatis and the other by the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor.

Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Seattle Mariners.

Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Fresh off an intense series against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss with a win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

During batting practice, Pyle said, he had grabbed a ball. That was the ball he threw on the field.

“I had that ball in my pocket, waiting for that exact moment,” Pyle said. “I have the real one.”

Dodgers
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement