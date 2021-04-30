Dodgers double the size of their vaccination section

The Dodgers doubled the size of their “fully vaccinated fan section” Friday, adding the option for every game of their next homestand.

In a test run last Saturday, the Dodgers sold out a 500-seat section on the loge level, overlooking the visiting bullpen, with ticket prices ranging from $121 to $154.

The Dodgers have added three sections on the reserve level, down the first base line, with total capacity for the vaccinated section at “more than 1,000,” a team spokesman said. On Friday afternoon, the loge prices ranged from $46 to $50 for midweek games and $60 to $75 for weekend games; the reserve prices ranged from $34 to $44 for midweek games and $40 to $68 for weekend games.

Adult fans must show proof that two weeks have passed since the final dose of their last vaccination; children from 2 to 15 must show proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test (taken within the last 72 hours if a PCR test, within the last 24 hours if an antigen test). Masks are required in the vaccinated sections; social distancing is not.

Dodgers President Stan Kasten has said he hopes Dodger Stadium can open at full capacity by June 15, when Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will reopen without restrictions. The Dodger Stadium vaccination site is scheduled to close next month.

