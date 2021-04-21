Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers offering ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game vs. Padres

Dodgers and Nationals players line up on the field. Four decks of stadium seating, behind them, are half filled.
The Dodgers will experiment with sections for fully vaccinated spectators Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Masks will be required in those sections, but social distancing will not be.
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
The San Diego Padres are coming to town this weekend for the next great showdown with the Dodgers. If you’ve been vaccinated, the Dodgers are reserving some seats for you.

For Saturday’s game, the Dodgers are opening what they’re calling a “fully vaccinated fan section.” If Saturday’s test run goes well, the Dodgers will consider adding sections for vaccinated fans at other games.

The seats for fully vaccinated fans are in the loge level, in the two sections closest to the visiting bullpen. As of Wednesday afternoon, available tickets were priced from $121 to $154.

Masks will be required in those sections, as in others, but social distancing will not be. As the Dodgers put it: “Persons seated in these sections will be seated directly next to other parties.”

Fans 16 and older will be required to provide documentation showing that at least two weeks have passed since a final vaccination dose. Children from 2 to 15 years of age will be required to show proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of admission to Dodger Stadium.

Such sections are in accordance with state public health guidelines. The Padres and San Francisco Giants previously announced such sections.

