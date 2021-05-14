Dodgers’ eight-run second inning powers victory over Miami Marlins

The Dodgers’ second inning Friday night against the Miami Marlins was the relentless barrage they envision themselves producing regularly, the explosion they know they can generate at any point of any game versus any pitcher. That confidence is why their recent three-week offensive rut was so ugly, so perplexing, so frustrating.

By the time the second inning was over at Dodger Stadium, they had scored eight runs to chase Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara and shifted their night into cruise control. It got dicey at points, but they held off the Marlins to win, 9-6, extending their winning streak to three games after losing 15 of 20.

“Winning is what feels like normal to me,” Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw said. “Whether it’s our guys swinging the bats, that was a matter of time.”

Alcantara took the mound Friday as one of the best pitchers in the majors over the last three weeks. The Marlins’ opening day starter surrendered eight runs in his last four starts. He logged at least six innings in seven of his outings on the season. He was pitching like an ace.

He looked like an ace in the first inning Friday too, showcasing a 99-mph fastball while working around a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts. The second inning rendered the flash of dominance irrelevant. The Dodgers (21-17) pounded Alcantara and they didn’t stop until he was pulled.

Chris Taylor worked a leadoff walk before the next six batters reached on hits. Gavin Lux roped a double. AJ Pollock snuck an RBI single through an infield shift. Austin Barnes hammered a run-scoring double off the top of the wall in left field.

The Dodgers’ AJ Pollock tests his hamstring in front of manager Dave Roberts, middle, and a team medical staff member during the second inning. Pollock would leave the game. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Kershaw slapped an RBI single up the middle, raising his batting average to .308. Betts cracked a run-scoring double down the left-field line. Corey Seager slapped a line drive off second baseman Isan Díaz’s glove for an RBI single.

Alcantara threw 31 pitches and surrendered five runs before Justin Turner briefly paused the outburst with a strikeout. Max Muncy resumed it with a towering three-run home run to give the Dodgers an 8-0 lead and abruptly end Alcantara’s night.

“It was fun,” Muncy said. “It’s what we usually do. We haven’t been doing that, but it’s a lot of fun when we do.”

About the only thing that went wrong for the Dodgers in the inning was Pollock re-injuring his left hamstring. Pollock made his first start in a week after straining the hamstring against the Angels May 7. He lasted two innings.

Muncy’s extra padding proved necessary. Kershaw finished the night with a season-high 11 strikeouts — nine on his slider — but gave up five runs over six innings. He yielded four of the runs with two outs in the third inning after the Dodgers’ 35-minute surge in the second.

The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gave up five runs in six innings but got the win. He struck out 11 and walked one. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“Sometimes you pitch on the right day,” Kershaw said.

The clubs exchanged runs in the seventh and eighth innings before Kenley Jansen, holstering electric stuff, shut the door with a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Reinforcements on the horizon

The Dodgers’ bloated list of injured contributors is seemingly on the verge of thinning out over the next couple of weeks, starting with David Price, followed by Zach McKinstry and Cody Bellinger.

Price logged two simulated innings at Dodger Stadium in what could be his final step before activation from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said McKinstry (oblique strain) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City early next week.

Bellinger (fractured fibula) posted a video on Instagram of him running hard and he is expected to take simulated at-bats Saturday.