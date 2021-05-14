Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers (20-17) open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (16-20) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT
Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 5-3, 2.62 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers and Sandy Alcantara (RHP, 1-2, 2.72 ERA) will start for Miami.
Follow along for the live updates, news, odds and analysis from the three-game series.
ICYMI: Dodgers sweep Mariners for first winning streak in nearly a month
It had been almost a month since the Dodgers strung two wins together, a stretch of futility that seemed unfathomable in early April, when the defending World Series champions bolted out of the gates with 13 wins in 15 games.
Any air of invincibility the Dodgers had was punctured with a 3½-week nosedive in which they lost 15 of 20 games, but with Wednesday’s 7-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, which completed a two-game sweep in Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers may have regained some of that familiar swagger.
One night after Gavin Lux’s three-run, eighth-inning homer fueled a dramatic 6-4 come-from-behind win, the Dodgers busted open a one-run game with a four-run fifth and rode the dominant left arm of Julio Urías to a convincing win.