Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers (20-17) open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (16-20) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT

Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 5-3, 2.62 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers and Sandy Alcantara (RHP, 1-2, 2.72 ERA) will start for Miami.

Follow along for the live updates, news, odds and analysis from the three-game series.