FAQ: What you need to know about the Trevor Bauer case and where it stands right now

Pasadena police are continuing to investigate Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for felony assault after a woman accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness and injuring her over the course of two sexual encounters. Bauer is on an administrative leave from the Dodgers as MLB completes its own investigation. That leave — which is paid and does not constitute a disciplinary action — was extended by Major League Baseball through July 15.

Through his agent, Bauer has denied the charges, saying the encounters were consensual.

The Times answers a series of questions about what might happen next.

