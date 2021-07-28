Hearing on restraining order request in Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault case is postponed

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s hearing on whether the woman who has accused him of sexual assault should be granted a restraining order has been moved to Aug. 16-18, according to a Los Angeles Superior Court filing Wednesday.

The hearing had been set for Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 19 after both sides estimated at their initial court appearance last week that the proceedings would take three days.

Bauer is on administrative leave from the Dodgers through Aug. 6 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players union, the third time his original paid administrative leave from July 2 has been extended. The new dates for the hearing likely mean MLB will seek another extension of the leave.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, one day before a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. The woman alleged that Bauer had choked her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters — one in April and one in May — and injured her face during the second one.