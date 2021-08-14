Trevor Bauer denies another sexual assault allegation made by Ohio woman

In his first public statement since being accused of sexual assault in a temporary restraining order filed in June, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer denied another sexual assault allegation that surfaced in a story published by the Washington Post on Saturday.

The investigation by the Post outlines that an Ohio woman filed a temporary order of protection in June 2020 when Bauer pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. The Post reported that it obtained photos showing facial injuries that the woman’s attorney said Bauer caused by punching and choking her during sex without consent. The story also reports that the woman attempted to show police officers photos of her injuries in an incident at Bauer’s apartment in 2017.

“This is a continuation by the woman and her attorneys to make good on their threats to harm me by perpetuating false narrative,” Bauer said in a post on social media. “This has been a game to her from the beginning but my life is not a game and I won’t stand by idly and allow this conduct to continue.”

Advertisement

The report surfaced two days before a hearing to decide whether to keep in place another woman’s temporary restraining order against Bauer is scheduled to start in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The hearing could last up to four days.

Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since a California woman accused him of sexual assault in Pasadena and obtained a temporary restraining order against him in late June. Major League Baseball placed him on a seven-day paid administrative leave three days later. Since then, MLB and the players’ union have agreed to extend the leave multiple times. The two sides extended the leave again Friday through Aug. 20, until after Bauer’s hearing.

MLB sought records of the 2017 incident in early July, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and is investigating the Ohio woman’s allegations. The Dodgers on Saturday declined to comment.

Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna contributed to this report.

