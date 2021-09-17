Dodgers falter at plate, fall to Reds in potential NL wild-card game preview

The Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds opened a three-game series Friday night that doubled as a possible National League wild-card game preview. For the Reds, a club fighting for any postseason invitation, playing in that game would represent an accomplishment. For the Dodgers, the defending World Series champions with the second-best record in the majors, it could become a nightmare, as displayed Friday.

The Reds rode two hits from the bottom of their lineup, Luis Castillo muzzled the Dodgers’ offense for 6 1/3 innings, and the Dodgers ran out of outs against a susceptible bullpen in a swift 3-1 loss at Great American Ball Park.

The result, produced in just 2 hours 34 minutes, snapped the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak and temporarily dropped them to 1½ games behind the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West with 14 games remaining. The Giants hosted the Atlanta Braves later Friday.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we need any reminders,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We know how important every game is.”

Castillo, whose 15 losses lead the National League, was dominant for Cincinnati, compiling 10 strikeouts to two walks. He held the Dodgers (94-54) to five hits while working a plus 90-mph changeup off a 100-mph fastball. He walked off the mound to a standing ovation after throwing his 111th pitch.

× Highlights from the Dodgers’ 3-1 road loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

He faced a Dodgers lineup that was already without outfielders AJ Pollock (hamstring) and Chris Taylor (neck) before Gavin Lux was scratched because of a right forearm injury minutes before first pitch. Lux was slated to play left field and bat eighth.

Matt Beaty replaced him in both spots, making his first start with the Dodgers since Aug. 17. He delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning for the Dodgers’ only run.

After the game, Roberts said Lux was hit by a pitch from a pitching machine. X-rays were negative. Roberts said Lux won’t start Saturday or Sunday but could be available off the bench.

Kyle Farmer, like Lux, was once a Dodgers prospect. He was the least accomplished of the four players the Dodgers traded to Cincinnati in December 2018. The other three — Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood — drew the headlines. The Dodgers received prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs as well as veteran right-hander Homer Bailey in the deal. The Reds sought firepower for a return to contention. The Dodgers wanted to offload salary.

The Reds’ Kyle Farmer gestures to teammates after hitting a fifth-inning double. The ex-Dodger scored that inning and added a two-run double the next inning. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Farmer is the only player in the trade remaining on either team. Puig played in Mexico this year. Kemp is out of baseball. Wood, after returning to the Dodgers last season, pitches for the Giants. Bailey was promptly waived by the Dodgers after the deal. Downs was part of the package for Mookie Betts last February. Gray was sent to the Washington Nationals in July as part of the trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

The Dodgers, ultimately, won the trade resoundingly, but Farmer at least helped the Reds (77-71) win Friday.

A former catcher, Farmer made his 104th start at shortstop this season. He struck out in his first at-bat against Walker Buehler. He lined a double in his second plate appearance and scored on Tucker Barnhart’s double in the fifth inning. One inning later, he cracked a hanging slider from Buehler for a two-out, two-run double to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers’ Walker Buehler surrendered three runs in six innings and took the loss, dropping to 14-4. He struck out five and walked two. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Buehler — a Lexington, Ky., native — was otherwise effective pitching in front of a group of family and friends. He gave up the three runs on six hits across six innings and exited with a 2.39 earned-run average. He has logged at least six innings in 28 of his 30 starts this season.

“I felt good,” Buehler said. “A couple of bad pitches in a spot that you can’t make them, and Farmer took advantage of it.”

In the end, it perhaps wasn’t the pitching matchup for a potential wild-card game between the teams — the Dodgers could start Scherzer, while the Reds have Wade Miley, Tyler Mahle and Sonny Gray as options — but the game showcased why the Dodgers are clawing to capture their ninth straight division title and avoid the one-game playoff Oct. 6.

A result such as Friday’s and their World Series hopes end in a flash. But it’s mid-September. They will be back on the field Saturday trying to dig out of a slightly deeper hole.

Advertisement

Trea Turner breaks his bat on a sixth-inning single. The Dodgers were limited to six hits. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

Chris Taylor returning Saturday; AJ Pollock progressing

Roberts told reporters Friday that Taylor, who hasn’t started since last Friday because of a neck injury, is expected to start Saturday.

Taylor later confirmed the plan. The All-Star explained that he had been dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck for some time before diving for a ball in the last game he played Sept. 10 against the San Diego Padres. He said the dive created whiplash that aggravated the injury. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning Friday and flied out in his first appearance in a week.

Taylor’s return will bolster an outfield corps that already had been without Pollock, one of the most productive hitters in the majors since the beginning of July, before his injury.

Advertisement

Pollock suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain Sept. 4. Roberts said he expects Pollock to travel to Arizona to play in simulated games at the club’s spring training facility in the coming days. He could then be activated from the injured list after the Dodgers’ three-game series next week against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Tony Gonsolin to piggyback Clayton Kershaw

Roberts said Tony Gonsolin will “piggyback” Clayton Kershaw’s start Sunday, meaning he will follow Kershaw to pitch multiple innings. The manager explained that the team’s off days Thursday and Monday allow the Dodgers to use a four-man rotation on regular rest. The Dodgers will then return to a five-man rotation.